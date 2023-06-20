Nate Ackenhausen turned a lot of heads Tuesday night. When the bats struggled, he picked up the slack. Regardless, the Tigers came away with a 5-0 win over Tennessee in an elimination game.

The Tigers will now rematch Wake Forest on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. C.T. If the Tigers lose Wednesday, their season is over. If they win Wednesday, they would play Wake Forest again on Thursday because that would be Wake Forest’s first loss. The game will be aired live on ESPN from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ackenhausen, a junior college transfer from Eastern Oklahoma State Community College, made his first start of the season in the Tigers’ elimination game against Tennessee. Many Tiger fans questioned if he’d be able to go the lengths of the game as a starter, as this season, he typically came out of the bullpen.

Column: Experience works wonders, why Riley Cooper should start Tuesday night against Tennessee LSU’s season is on the line Tuesday; if it loses its season is over. That would be a lot of pressure for any player or any team, but the press…

Going into Tuesday’s game, Ackenhausen’s longest outing was 3.1 innings. Jay Johnson said he had a goal for Ackenhausen to get through 12 hitters.

But he went 6.0 innings Tuesday night, struck out seven, and gave up just four hits. He also went for 93 pitches, 26 pitches more than his season-high. Many LSU fans hoped he could go four innings, but Ackenhausen exceeded those expectations by a longshot.

“The change-up was really working,” Ackenhausen said. “I just pitch with confidence and I have confidence in my defense behind me.”

Riley Cooper came in relief for Ackenhausen in the seventh inning. He pitched the remaining 3.0 innings, struck out two and gave up just two hits.

Their performances on the mound made up for LSU’s struggles at the plate. The Tigers were held to eight hits on the game and had six as a team after the seventh inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, however, Dylan Crews provided the momentum that LSU needed. After Josh Pearson started the inning with a walk, Crews hit a two-run home run over the wall in right field. He finished the game going two for four with a two-run home run, a single and two RBIs.

“It felt good,” Crews said. “The wind was pushing some balls back into play today, but it was good to put one out in the right moment and give us some more runs in the ninth.”

Tre’ Morgan continued to see the ball well, finishing two for four on the game with a single and a double. After Morgan doubled in the sixth inning, Gavin Dugas dropped a bunt that got him on first base, and a throwing error at first base got him to second. Morgan was able to score and extend LSU’s lead to 2-0.

“He’s [Morgan] playing his best ball right now,” Johnson said. “Just one of those guys when you need the most, you get the most.”

Cade Beloso also came up big in key situations, as he also finished three for four with two singles, a double and an RBI. Beloso hit Dylan Crews in with a single in the first inning to give LSU an early 1-0 lead.

For Tennessee, Maui Ahuna led the team with two hits, going two for four with a single and a double. Christian Moore also doubled for the Volunteers. Drew Beam got the start for Tennessee, pitched 5.2 innings, struck out nine and gave up two runs, only one of them being earned, on six hits.

Down but not out: LSU baseball set to rematch with Tennessee in elimination game Tuesday night For the first time this postseason, LSU is looking at the end of its season dead in the face. To keep its season alive, it first must defeat a…

After LSU lost to Wake Forest on Monday night, many LSU fans were concerned with the pitching LSU had left, and if it would be enough for them to still make it to the national championship series. But pitching is the primary piece of the game that got them to where they will be on Wednesday, given that the offense struggled for the majority of the game.

LSU now knows what it takes to beat a team like Wake Forest. But piecing every aspect of the game together is how they will be able to get it done. Wednesday’s matchup will come down to whether they can put together a complete game or not. And if they do it once, they’ll have to do it again.

The season is on the line, and the chance at playing for a national title is on the line. It will be an uphill battle against Wake Forest, who remains the team to beat in Omaha, but a battle that they can easily have control over if they can play their best baseball of the season.

“They’re legit,” Johnson said of Wake Forest. “Their bullpen is good, they have more guys they can go to. On offense, they have their way, and they do it really really well. Wouldn’t want to be playing anybody else.”