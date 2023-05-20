The Tigers played their last regular season game with the chance to sweep the Georgia Bulldogs, but they fell short 9-5.

Similar to Sunday’s matchup against Mississippi State, the Tigers’ pitching did not have the strength to keep up with the Bulldogs.

LSU threw five pitchers. Javen Coleman went four innings in his start while striking out two and giving up four runs and two walks.

The Tigers stayed in the game thanks to their offense. Tre’ Morgan hit a two run homer to give LSU an early 2-0 lead. He went one for three with two walks on the day.

Tommy White and Cade Beloso also each hit home runs. White finished one for four, and Beloso led the offense going two for four at the plate.

Dylan Crews, Jordan Thompson and Brayden Jobert all had hits.

The Tigers struggled to adjust to Liam Sullivan on the mound for Georgia. The junior left-handed pitcher went 5.1 innings giving up three runs and striking out five. He also walked four, which often gave LSU momentum on the bases.

But Georgia’s power at the plate gave them the edge. Connor Tate homered in the third inning to give Georgia a 3-2 lead, and Charlie Condon homered in the fourth to extend its lead to 6-2.

When LSU made it a 7-5 gave with a home run by Tommy White, the Bulldogs needed separation. In the seventh inning, a double by Ben Anderson gave Georgia the lead for good.

LSU didn’t end its regular season in the most ideal way, but all eyes are now on the SEC tournament. LSU did enough to ensure it has a top four seed and a first-round bye.

The Tigers will play on Wednesday at a time and an opponent which is to be determined. The SEC tournament will take place at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.