The LSU Board of Supervisors will vote tomorrow to add Sue Gunter's name to the recently named "Dale Brown Court," according to the meeting agenda.

The court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was officially unveiled as Dale Brown Court in 2022 after the LSU Board of Supervisors agreed on the name in a 12-3 vote on Sept. 10, 2021. There was plenty of debate at the time over the decision, but the vote ended those arguments for the time being.

Discussions at the Sept. 10 meeting were heated, and the meeting took more than two hours of debate. Multiple players spoke on Brown's behalf, ultimately leading to the vote.

Brown coached the LSU men's basketball team from 1972-1997, collecting a program record 448 wins and leading LSU to two Final Fours. He was also well known for his efforts in creating more opportunities for Black players during the early days of integration.

"Dale has done more for social justice in Louisiana than anyone I know,” LSU Board of Supervisors member and first Black LSU basketball player Collis Temple said.

Gunter is the winningest head coach in the history of the LSU women's basketball program, amassing 442 wins during her LSU career from 1982-2004. She led the Tigers to 14 NCAA Tournaments and one Final Four in 2004. Gunter also has a statue inside the PMAC on the concourse.

The vote for the name change is set to take place at tomorrow's meaning starting at 9 a.m.