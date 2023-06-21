LSU fans did not throw away their shot in the Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina College World Series Jell-O shot challenge.

After an intense five days, Tiger fans broke the record for most Jell-O shots purchased with 21,435 shots.

Ole Miss held the previous record, shooting back 18,777 shots at last year’s College World Series. The Rebels ended up winning the 2022 series, contributing to the superstition that the school that wins Rocco’s Jell-O shot competition takes the win for the series as well.

LSU broke more than the all-time team total number of shots record. Fans also helped the university break the all-time overall total, according to the downtown Omaha restaurant’s Twitter account for the challenge.

But the record-breaking achievement could not have happened without one key Baton Rouge native: Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves.

Graves purchased 6,000 shots for LSU, adding up to a total of $30,000. His purchase helped the team capture the win (before Graves’ contribution, LSU was at a total of 12,836 shots bought).

“When I got to Omaha, I went to Rocco’s before the Saturday game and got caught up in the spirit of the challenge, which is all in good fun,” Graves said. “Fred’s bought $1,000 worth of shots and Uncle Earl's bought $1,000 worth of shots, so I wanted to do my part.”

Graves broke the Guinness Book of World Record for shots purchased by one person. The previous record was set in 1983, when musician Merle Haggard bought 5,095 shots for an entire bar.

Rocco’s donates a portion of the money made from the Jell-O shot competition to charity. Proceeds from every shot sold will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha and local food banks for all eight schools that competed in the competition.

“I realized it went to charity, so I thought it was a no brainer,” Graves said. “It was a lot of fun and for a good cause.”

