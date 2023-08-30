As the LSU Tigers near their 2023 season opener against Florida State, all eyes look towards the stacked backfield head coach Brian Kelly assembled in the off season.

With veteran quarterback Jayden Daniels returning for his senior year, the stability rests in the passing game for the Bayou Bengals. Success, however, could rely on the running game for LSU.

The Tigers have eight total scholarship running backs in the locker room this year, and there will be a large rotation of players throughout the season.

The Tigers’ running back strength starts with returning senior Noah Cain. Cain, who transferred from Penn State a last year, could serve as the main running back for Kelly.

Although Cain’s a dependable returner, doubts could rise. Cain struggled with injuries during his time with Penn State, suffering a season ending leg injury at the beginning of his sophomore year.

Since his injury, many believe Cain never returned to the same success he had his freshman year. He was a reliable option for the Tigers last year, and he led the team in rushing TDs. For the Tigers, he can be a solid option in case of injury.

John Emery Jr. could emerge as a strong option for the Tigers as he returns for his final year. He has shown strong potential with his strength and downhill running, and he is recognized for his ability to make an impact with his explosive plays.

Emery proves himself with his physicality and his ability to shoot through the gaps, but he struggles with his receiving and his ability to create opportunities in open space. He remains as an effective downhill running back, but he is far from the all-around prospect Kelly is trying to find.

His receiving is far from his biggest issue, though, as he is known for his off field struggles.

Controversy has been the problem surrounding Emery’s time in Baton Rouge as he spent the entire 2021 season and the first two games of the 2022 season suspended for academic ineligibility.

Emery will not play in the season opener against No. 8 Florida State, an won't be available until Week 3, according to Kelly. Emery’s history of off field issues could prove problematic for the veteran, and his presence in the backfield rotation could diminish if more issues arise.

There are other returning options for Kelly, though. Junior Armoni Goodwin and graduate student Josh Williams is another piece of the rotation, but the pair have battled their fair share of injuries in the offseason.

Williams, regardless of injuries, will provide some much needed leadership in the locker room for the Tigers. Williams led the Tigers in rushing yards last year, and his experience in Baton Rouge will be important for incoming freshmen Trey Holly and Kaleb Jackson.

Williams brings a dependability the Tigers need. Starting his LSU career as a walk on, Williams has been a reliable option since 2019. His focus and responsibility is something the younger players can look up to, and he is the best example to learn from.

Williams will play a double role on the team, serving as an important third down option as well as a leader in the locker room.

Jackson, a Baton Rouge native, is one of the main prospects to break into Kelly’s rotation. He brings in the necessary speed and creativity the Tigers currently lack in the backfield, and the true freshman can be the all around back the Tigers have been missing.

Jackson has already proved he can excel in the jump to college football, impressing coaches and scouts in LSU’s fall camp. He showed his talent with his impressive vision and intelligent running. Jackson already earned a reputation as a tackle breaker, and he has continued to live up to the hype so far.

Jackson’s versatility gives him the potential to mold into Kelly’s all around running back, and he could prove to be an important asset in the Tiger’s season.

It’s not all bad news for the Tiger backfield. Kelly’s bright spot comes all the way from Notre Dame following the transfer of Louisiana native Logan Diggs.

All the hype surrounds Diggs, who previously played under Kelly during his freshman season with the Fighting Irish in 2021.

Diggs is known for his versatility in the backfield, serving as an important pass blocker and dependable receiving back. Totaling over 200 receiving yards with Notre Dame, Diggs can thrive in a balanced offense and create a strong relationship with Daniels.

Diggs has proved himself as someone who can thrive alongside the best in the country during his time with Notre Dame. His creativity as he gets into open space gives him the potential to become the main starter for the Tigers, and his ability to create opportunities in tight spaces can prove important in the Tiger running back rotation.

It’s Diggs who has the hype to become the main face in the Tiger backfield. Cain, Goodwin, Emery and Williams will play roles in the rotation as veteran faces, with Holly and Jackson serving as the bright future of the program.

For the season opener against Florida State, talent won’t be an issue for the Tigers. Injuries and off field issues could prove critical in the future as the season progresses, but there is a high upside to the eight-man backfield LSU currently has.