After Louisiana recently experienced a new surge of COVID-19 cases, LSU and the Tiger Athletic Foundation announced their decision to cancel all five stops on this year’s TAF Coaches Caravan on Wednesday.
The live radio show planned to feature LSU coaches Ed Orgeron, Will Wade and Dennis Shaver along with a few special guests and TAF President Matt Borman in a special edition of ESPN Radio's “Off the Bench.”
“The decision was based on the safety and welfare of the LSU coaches, student-athletes and staff members,” LSU Athletics stated in the release. “LSU student-athletes are set to report back to campus next week for preseason practice for many of the fall sports.”
The event was scheduled to kick off as soon as tomorrow in Covington, followed by Lake Charles on August 3rd and Lafayette on August 4th. The two-hour radio show would wrap up their tour in Houston and Shreveport the following week. A Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar was selected as the venue for every stop besides Houston.
With COVID-19 cases continuing to make a rise towards the summer’s end, LSU’s Health and Medical Advisory Committee highly encouraged this year’s cancellation of the popular event.