The 2022 LSU spring game took place Saturday afternoon, and due to a lack of player availability it was a little unorthodox. It was an offense vs defense format with scoring options for both sides. Offense was scored like you would normally see in a football game, but defense was given the opportunity for points with sacks, turnovers, tackles for a loss, or three-and-outs. After a strong start by the defense, the offense was able to settle in and secured a 59-31 victory.
The quarterback room impressed at Saturday’s spring game. Much of the quarterback hype coming into the spring game revolved around both Jayden Daniels, the much-anticipated transfer from Arizona State, and sixth-year senior, Myles Brennan, who missed last season due to injury. But the quarterback who shined the brightest during the Spring Game was Garrett Nussmeier. The rising sophomore showed that he is a playmaker as well, and not to count his name out of the starter competition so quickly. Nussmeier had the most impressive game statistically, throwing for 136 yards and a touchdown.
I know the score was a little bit lopsided, but the defense had a better day than what was probably expected. They came out on fire and showed a lot of passion when they were able to make some stops. One thing that was driven home today, is that this defensive line could cause some issues in the SEC this season. In the first quarter, it felt like they had a sack every other play and even more total tackles for a loss if you count the safeties that came down and contributed from the box. Tackling was better today than it had been in practice, another sign of improvement. Cornerback depth was the biggest glaring issue, as it has been all spring, with players not named Mekhi Garner struggling to make plays. Some key additions in spring should be encouraging for the position, however.