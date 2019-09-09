Rumors were abuzz detailing issues with the air conditioning in LSU's locker room following the Tigers' 45-38 win over No. 9 Texas on Saturday.

Temperatures were close to 100 degrees in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, and field temperatures registered into triple digits. Throughout the second half, multiple LSU players went down with cramps and some players went back to the locker room to receive IVs.

"First of all, I called Louisiana Tech, and they told us about [the locker room]," said LSU coach Ed Orgeron. "So we did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn't great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. [Louisiana Tech] didn't have air.

"We had some blowers in there. I don't think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it."

The Reveille reached out the University of Texas for comment, and an University spokesman said it was the first he has heard of an issue with the visitor's locker room.

"The comment today about lack of air conditioning in our visiting locker room is the first we've heard of any issues in that area," said Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte in a statement. "We provide one of the best visitors setups available and are proud of the effort put forth in hosting our guests.

"Our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we've confirmed the air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order."

Most the players began going down with cramps after Texas sustained a 19-play, 86-yard touchdown drive on the Longhorn's opening drive of the second half.

"When a offense runs 19 plays and the defense is on that field for long, I'm not going to lie, it is very tough," said junior safety Jacoby Stevens after the game. "But that's not an excuse for us to miss tackles and have busted assignments."

While some players like senior linebacker Michael Divinity and junior safety Grant Delpit left the game with cramps to a chorus of boos from Texas fans, who were under the assumption LSU was faking injuries to slow the pace down, other players like senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence,junior defensive end Glen Logan and sophomore linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson left the game with more serious injuries.

Of Lawrence, Logan and Chaisson, the sophomore linebacker was the only one to return.

As for number of players that went down with cramps, Orgeron said they talked about giving more players IVs at half time but most of the team didn't seem to need them at the time. In the future Orgeron says the team will try to get more IVs to prevent a similar scenario LSU had in the second half.