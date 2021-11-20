On Saturday night, LSU beat UL-Monroe 27 - 14.
Freshman wideout Malik Nabers opened up the game by taking a screen 48 yards, and Johnson capped off the drive with a five-yard scoring plunge on a QB keeper.
Then, LSU had two touchdowns called back. Johnson fumbled the snap, recovered and tossed a score to Jenkins, but replay determined Johnson’s knee was down. On the first play of the second quarter, Jay Ward intercepted the ULM quarterback, but after review, officials determined he stepped out of bounds. The drives resulted in three total points.
After the LSU defense forced a three-and-out, Johnon hit Nabers on a crossing route, and the freshman wideout turned on the jets for a 67-yard score. LSU was up 17-0, and Nabers had collected 147 yards on four catches.
LSU was prepared to go into halftime up three scores. They had a chance to pin ULM deep in their own territory with a punt, but Orgeron called a fake punt, which was intercepted. ULM scored a touchdown two plays later.
On their first possession of second half, LSU drove into red zone, decided to go for it on 4th and 3, but Johnson was sacked.
But, the Warhawks could not capitalize.
Freshman receiver Brian Thomas then scored a 42-yard touchdown, and LSU led 24-7.
LSU's final game of the regular season will be Saturday, Nov. 27, at home against Texas A&M. If the Tigers win, they'll be bowl-eligible.