LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith will miss the team's season opener versus Florida State due to a one-game suspension from the NCAA, according to The Advocate.
Smith was suspended after the NCAA determined he received an "improper benefit," according to the report. The report claimed Smith did cooperate in the investigation.
Smith missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL, with the injury coming on the opening drive of LSU's season opener against Florida State last season. Jacobian Guillory, Jordan Jefferson and Jalen Lee are all members of LSU's defensive line that could take Smith's place in the Florida State game.