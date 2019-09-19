For LSU sophomore Aimee Wilson, diving wasn’t always number one. For 11 years, highland Scottish dancing was her life.
Wilson started dancing when she was five and loved it for most of her life.
“I loved so many things about dancing,” Wilson said. “It ran in my family before because my aunt did it when she was growing up, so it brought me closer to my family.”
Highland dancing is a form of Scottish solo dance, that developed in the 19th and 20th century to perform in competitive competitions such as the
Highland Games, which is an event held in the spring or summer to celebrate Scottish and Celtic culture.
The unique form of dance is typically performed to ceilidh, country, waltz and folk music.
“I loved performing for people, so dancing gave me the chance to be on stage and perform, and I met so many amazing people,” Wilson said.
Many divers have a background in either a gymnastics or dance as it helps develop body control and coordination. It is also a way to train the mind to focus and develop good habits revolving around exercise and overall well-being.
Dancing and diving are very similar in terms of competing and putting on a performance for an audience. Both sports incorporate aesthetics and flexibility into routines.
“I think Highland dancing was the perfect cross training for diving,” Wilson said. “It is a very technical type of dancing similar to ballet. It requires a lot of stamina and cardio along with arm and leg strength as you are constantly jumping along with precise feet and arm movements.”
“Diving is a performance sport,” said diving coach Doug Shaffer. “Every time a diver executes a dive it is a performance which is evaluated. Aimee’s dancing has taught her grace and body control which are readily applicable to diving.”
Most athletes who hope to become very competitive in athletics have to dedicate their lives to the sport they choose. Wilson had to choose between diving and dancing when she turned 16. She made the choice to focus on swimming and diving, and it has paid off for her.
Wilson is part of the Canadian national team and competed for the junior national team from 2014-2017. In 2013, Wilson was the youngest member of Team Alberta at the 2013 Canada Games, and she has goals to translate her success on youth teams into success for Canada’s senior team.
After being named Southeastern Conference Female Co-Freshman Diver of the Year and Second-Team All-SEC in 2019, Wilson hopes to compete in grand prix competitions this year and ultimately qualify for the Olympic Games.
Collegiately, Wilson looks to medal again at this year’s SEC championships and qualify at the NCAA championships. She also wants to beat existing personal records and break school records.
“Overall, I’m happy I choose to continue diving because it has given me so many amazing opportunities that I wouldn’t have got with dance,” Wilson said. “Although my dancing days are behind me, the skills I acquired from it are still things I will continue to use in diving everyday.”