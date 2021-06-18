Weather Alert

This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi **HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY WINDS AFFECTING PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, and Western Orleans * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles south-southwest of New Orleans LA or about 150 miles southwest of Gulfport MS - 28.9N 90.9W - Storm Intensity 45 mph - Movement North or 10 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is currently impacting the area with heavy rainfall, gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph, coastal flooding of 2 to 3 feet above ground level, and a few tornadoes. The system will continue to impact the area over the next several hours with improving conditions expected throughout the day tomorrow. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across all of coastal Mississippi and eastern portions of New Orleans and the Northshore in Southeast Louisiana. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across western portions of the Northshore and metro New Orleans in Southeast Louisiana. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible limited to significant impacts. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across portions of Southeast Louisiana mainly south and east of a Baton Rouge to Bogalusa line and across all of Coastal Mississippi. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across the immediate coast of both Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans LA around 5 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.