LSU Swimming and Diving vs. Alabama

LSU diving senior Juan Celaya-Hernandez throws his hands up and takes a deep breath Friday, Nov. 6 during the LSU swimming and diving vs. Alabama meet where men lost 194-84 and women lost 183-117 in the LSU Natatorium on W Chimes street in Baton Rouge, La.

 Abby Kibler

LSU diver Juan Celaya-Hernandez earned a spot on Mexico's Olympic diving team on Thursday, the Mexican Federation announced. He, with his partner Yahel Castillo, will dive in the three-meter synchronized event at the games. 

Celaya-Hernandez is the third Olympian diver in LSU history, joining New Zealander Lizzie Cui (2016) and Puerto Rican Guy Sandin (1996). He is the 16th athlete in LSU swimming and diving history to qualify for the Olympic games. His teammate, Brooks Curry, qualified in swimming on the same day. 

"It's been a dream of Juan's to qualify for an Olympic Games," LSU Head Coach Doug Shaffer said. "Today, this became a reality when Mexico officially announced their team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. I am so proud and honored to have been a part of this journey with Juan. His pursuit and dedication have been relentless. Now I know his focus is to stand on the podium in Tokyo representing his family, his country and LSU."

Celaya-Hernandez has set the LSU record on the three-meter springboard. He has won five SEC championships and has been named SEC Male Diver of the Year twice. 

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, rescheduled by the pandemic, will begin July 23.

Load comments