LSU enjoyed its early bye week, but the pollsters didn't reward LSU for the weekend off.
Ohio State's 48-7 win over Nebraska was enough for the Buckeyes to jump LSU in both polls, knocking the Tigers to No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches poll.
The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) spent the weekend recovering from a slew of injuries ahead of a grueling October and November schedule. LSU returns to Tiger Stadium against Utah State and star quarterback Jordan Love on Oct. 5. Love has struggled to match last season's numbers, but the Aggies are 3-1, with the lone loss coming against Wake Forest on a last-second field goal.
Then LSU begins the toughest stretch on the schedule. The Tigers welcome No. 10 Florida (5-0, 2-0), travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to square off against Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1) before playing No. 7 Auburn (5-0, 2-0) in Tiger Stadium, a place Auburn hasn't won since 1999.
After the three-game stretch, LSU has a bye week before its biggest game of the season against new No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0), who jumped Clemson after it struggled with North Carolina.
AP Top 10
- No. 1 Alabama
- No. 2 Clemson
- No. 3 Georgia
- No. 4 Ohio State
- No. 5 LSU
- No. 6 Oklahoma
- No. 7 Auburn
- No. 8 Wisconsin
- No. 9 Notre Dame
- No. 10 Florida