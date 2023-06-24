Ty Floyd pitched the game of his life. He did everything LSU could have wanted and more.

"Really hard to put into words what a performance meant for the outcome of the game and our team," Johnson said.

But just like Thursday’s game, it took one hit to determine the outcome of the game, as Cade Beloso gave LSU a 4-3 lead in the top of the 11th inning.

In 11 innings, the second straight 11-inning game LSU has played, the Tigers held onto their lead and defeated Florida 4-3.

The Tigers will play Florida on Sunday at 2 p.m. C.T. at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska. The game will be televised on ESPN. If LSU wins that game as well, the team will be national champions. If not, it will have another chance on Monday.

Ty Floyd pitched well on Monday in the team’s loss to Wake Forest, but just when many thought that was his best performance, his performance Saturday took that title quickly.

In 8.0 innings, Floyd set a new career high with 17 strikeouts and gave up three runs on five hits. Not only was it a career-high, but his 17 strikeouts tied for the College World Series record for most strikeouts in nine innings for a single CWS game.

"He's had a terrific season, and nothing better than that tonight," Johnson said. "We're not sitting here without Ty Floyd."

Riley Cooper came in relief, and pitched 3.0 innings, struck out three and gave up just one hit. Just as he has all postseason, Cooper continued to throw opposing hitters off-balance.

LSU’s offense could have had the same success, but despite 11 hits as a team, it left 17 runners on base. But the long ball was back for the Tigers, and it came back at the most important time it could.

Cade Beloso hit his second home run of the College World Series when it mattered most. In the top of the 11th inning, Beloso sent the ball over the right field wall.

Beloso, who missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL and meniscus, went three for five on the game with a home run, two singles and two RBIs. In a game that could have been one of his last, he made sure he had control of how it went.

"I just love this university so much, especially this team," Beloso said. "I just love playing baseball, it's as simple as that."

In the third inning, Gavin Dugas homered to give LSU a 2-0 lead. Dugas also went three for five with a home run, a double and a single. In the eighth, Tommy White homered for his second game in a row, and he finished two for five with a home run and a double.

Tre’ Morgan continued to execute and get on base. He finished two for six with two singles. Beloso gave LSU an early 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single, which scored Dylan Crews. Crews started the game getting hit by a pitch.

While Florida didn’t have as much success at the plate as LSU did, its hits were timely. After LSU took a 2-0 lead. Cade Kurland got on base and Wyatt Langford doubled to get him to third. Langford finished the night going one for five. After Jac Caglianone grounded out, Kurland scored.

The Gators scored again in the fifth, this time tying the game. After Ty Evans doubled, a sacrifice bunt by Colby Halter and a groundout from Kurland allowed Evans to score. Evans went one for three on the game.

But B.T. Riopelle gave the Gators their first lead of the game in the sixth inning with a solo home run. Riopelle finished one for five.

"Everybody just didn't have their night," Riopelle said. "Your best players have to play their best when it matters most."

In the bottom of the 10th, Wyatt Langford hit a line drive to left field with two runners on, but Josh Pearson came up with a catch to save the winning run.

On the mound for Florida, Brandon Sproat met adversity early, but got out of several jams to limit damage. In 4.0 innings, he struck out seven and gave up two runs on six hits. Cade Fisher pitched 3.1 innings in relief, and Brandon Neely received the loss for the game in 3.2 innings pitched in relief, giving up one run on one hit.

Saturday’s matchup was all about timing. Florida’s hits were timely in that it allowed the team to stay in the game and not let LSU build a lead it couldn't match.

But despite its good timing, the Tigers found a way to pull off the win.

Game One had a lot at stake, as it would determine the trajectory of the CWS Finals series, and it would put a team one step closer of winning a national championship. LSU is now that team, and it has a chance to give itself the ultimate title of national champion on Sunday.

"You can't make it anything bigger than it is, it's another baseball game," Beloso said. "We know what's on the line."