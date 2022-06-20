Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 95F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds light and variable.