After three years of working as LSU's Executive Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Stephanie Rempe has accepted the opening as Nevada's next athletic director.
This comes after Nevada and former athletic director Doug Knuth mutually agreed to party ways in April.
She was chosen from four finalists including Montana State Athletic Director Leon Costello, Northern Illinois Athletic Director Sean T. Frazier, Nebraska Senior Deputy Athletic Director Garrett Klassy and herself.
Throughout her decorated career, Kempe has been involved with a multitude of universities in similar positions, including Arizona, UTEP, Oklahoma, Washington and Texas A&M.
She notably worked with Scott Woodward at the Washington and Texas A&M prior to their mutual transfer to LSU. This marks to the first time the pair will be separated since 2008.
She has worked with 25 national championship head coaches in their respective sports throughout her career in athletic administration.
She joined the LSU staff in July 2019, immediately starting her career with the program by overseeing most of the day-to-day operations for the 2019 national championship football team before immediately having to tackle the challenges that came with COVID-19. She now gets to chance manage all facets of an athletic program for the first time in her career with Nevada.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available