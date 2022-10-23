LSU will pay a fine of $250,000 after fans rushed the field following the football team's win on Saturday. This was the first time fans have rushed the field since 2018, when the Tigers beat No. 7 Georgia 36-16, which resulted in a $100,000 fine.
The price of rushing the field has gone up tremendously over the last decade, as prior to its rushing of the field against Georgia, LSU incurred a $5,000 fine, which took place after its win over No. 3 Ole Miss back in 2014. The price tag of $250,00 is standard for a school's third offense
LSU defeated No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20 on Saturday, giving the program its first top-10 victory of the Brian Kelly era, along with LSU's first top-10 win since 2020 over No. 6 Florida. It has the potential to face another one if it takes down Alabama the next time the Tigers play in Death Valley on Nov. 5.