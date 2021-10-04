LSU will host the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 16, with kickoff set for 11 a.m., the SEC announced Monday.
The unranked Tigers (3-2) will face Kentucky on the road after a crushing home loss to Auburn. Florida, after a road loss to Kentucky, fell to No. 18 in the Student Media Poll and to No. 20 in the AP Poll.
The previous two LSU-Florida games have been thrillers. In 2020, LSU upset the Gators in a foggy swamp with a game-winning, 52-yard field goal by Cade York. In 2019, the game was close throughout, but the Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter and won 42-28.
In his Monday press conference, Ed Orgeron took the blame for his team's poor performances.
"Ultimately, I'm responsible for the performance of this team," he said. "I always will be responsible for the performance of this team."