After teasing the announcement earlier in the week, LSU football announced who will wear No. 18 Saturday.
Mekhi Wingo was awarded the prestigious jersey number, becoming the 18th player to earn the number since the tradition started in 2003.
“The number 18 has great historical significance with our program,” head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “It’s a number that has national championship significance with Matt Mauck wearing it in 2003 and leading LSU to its first national title since 1958. He passed it on to Jacob Hester who won a national championship in 2007.
“It’s worn by a player who represents the traits and spirit associated with a successful program and that’s Mekhi,” Kelly said.
The No. 18 jersey has historically represented leadership, both on and off the field. Wingo represented LSU at SEC Media Day and was a member of the SEC Football Leadership Council.
On the field, Wingo earned Third Team All-American honors last season along with preseason First Team All-SEC honors in 2023. He was LSU’s most productive player on the interior defensive line last season, filling the hole left in Maason Smith’s absence. Wingo finished the season with 47 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Wingo enters his junior season in 2023, his second at LSU. He started his college career at Missouri before transferring to LSU after his freshman season. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2021, making 27 tackles with two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one touchdown.