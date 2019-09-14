The LSU football team won their 800th game in program history tonight as they defeated the Northwestern State Demons 65-14.
The Tigers are just the 12th team in FBS history to reach the 800 win mark and only the 4th team in the Southeastern Conference to do so.
LSU becomes the 12th NCAA Div. I football program to reach 800 victories! pic.twitter.com/GOt8T7K03Y— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 15, 2019
"LSU is a very prestigious program, there's been a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players that paved the way for us," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "It's an honor to represent these guys on a daily basis, having 800 wins is the sign of an elite school, and hopefully we'll have many more."
Through 2019, LSU teams have recorded nine wins or more in a season 33 times, with 16 of those seasons coming within the last 23 years.
The Tigers recorded their first victory 125 years ago in 1894, when they defeated the Natchez Athletic Football Club 26-0.
The Tigers 200th win came in 1936, when LSU bested rival Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium 12-0. The Tigers only allowed 33 points the entire season, the 4th lowest in a single season in school history.
LSU would reach the halfway point to 800 wins in 1968 when they defeated long-time rivals Tulane 34-10 at Tulane Stadium. Running back Kenny Newfield led the way for the Tigers with 97 rushing yards on 16 attempts. LSU would go on to defeat Florida State in the Peach Bowl at the end of the season 31-27.
The Tigers 600th win came in 1997 when LSU went on the road to Lexington and beat the Kentucky Wildcats 63-28. LSU great Kevin Faulk had one of the best performances of his career rushing for 212 yards and 5 TD's on 28 carries and adding two catches for 43 yards.
Running back Rondell Mealey rushed for 131 yards and two scores on just 13 touches. The 97' season is most known for LSU's shocking 28-21 upset victory over No. 1 Florida in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers snapped a 9-game losing streak against the Gators with the win.
Win No. 700 came in 2008 when the Tigers defeated No. 14 Georgia Tech 38-3 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Running back Charles Scott rushed for 65 yards and three TD's on 15 carries and running back Keiland Williams rushed for 42 yards and a TD on five carries. The 2008 season was a disappointment for the Tigers who were coming off of their second national championship in five seasons.