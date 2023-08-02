LSU’s tight end room is a testament to its strong recruiting efforts, especially for the Class of 2023. While the Tigers have a rather young tight end room, their recruiting allowed them to build the overall talent in their depth chart.

Experience for the younger tight ends will come over time, but the Tigers have their leaders for the 2023 season. But going forward, they have the talent to keep them going.

Mason Taylor

When it came to freshman last season at LSU, Taylor could have arguably made the biggest impact. Taylor’s freshman season was highlighted by his two-point conversion catch in overtime to give LSU a 32-31 win over Alabama. No matter how the rest of his LSU career goes, he may always be most known for that play, for it was one that went down in LSU history.

But his freshman season was more than that catch. He finished the 2022 season with 38 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor will most definitely lead the tight end room heading into the 2023 season, and he will provide valuable experience for the young tight ends in the room for this coming season.

Connor Gilbreath

Gilbreath is coming from Butte College, a junior college in California. He only played one season there, and while he isn’t currently on the roster for LSU, he is able to attend a four-year institution after just one season in junior college and plans to play for LSU for the 2023 season.

Gilbreath separates himself from other tight ends for his versatility and blocking ability. He’s also able to play offensive line at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, but the lack of college experience in LSU’s tight end room currently will give the Tigers that much-needed experience.

Mac Markway

Markway was one of the bigger out-of-state landings for LSU’s Class of 2023. However, he missed his full senior season at DeSmet High School in St. Louis, Missouri due to injury. He enrolled at LSU in January, and showed lots of potential, especially when it came to blocking. But he sat out of the Spring Game. He is a former high school teammate with current defensive tackle, Mekhi Wingo.

Jackson McGohan

McGohan was a late recruiting effort from LSU for the Class of 2023. During his senior season at Miamisburg High School in Ohio, he caught 52 passes for 941 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also enrolled in January, and showed flashes of potential throughout the spring. Going forward, he has the possibility to be an asset at the tight end position.

Ka’Morreun Pimpton

Pimpton was one of LSU’s biggest victories on Early Signing Day. The former Vanderbilt commit flipped to LSU on Early Signing Day, adding another talented tight end to the depth chart. In his senior season at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, he finished with 49 catches for 951 yards and 16 touchdowns. He didn’t enroll in January, but he still has an excellent chance to compete for a high spot in LSU’s depth chart this season.