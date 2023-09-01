There are a lot of things you can point at to explain LSU’s unexpected ascension last year from a presumably rebuilding team to a playoff contender.

For one, Brian Kelly is a diligent coach that knows how to win. In addition, he walked into a locker room with the type of talent that is typically available on an LSU roster thanks to its unique positioning in a football-rich state and reputation as a recruiting powerhouse.

The offense turned out to be much better than predicted, with quarterback Jayden Daniels turning in unexpectedly sensational performances and the offensive line finding considerable success despite two starting freshmen and a good bit of shuffling.

A look at LSU football’s past preseason top 10 rankings and how its performance stacked up Preseason rankings are used to gauge how teams are expected to perform during the season, and college football relies heavily on the preseason…

However, the catalyst for LSU’s success was very often its defense. The defense held up in an ugly low-scoring slugfest against Arkansas, clamped up in the second half of the Mississippi State and Auburn matchups to spur comebacks and held a hot Ole Miss offense to 20 points.

Even in the thrilling win over Alabama, despite allowing 465 yards, the defense held the Crimson Tide to 6 of 16 on its third-down attempts, well below its season conversion rate of 45.7%. Star quarterback Bryce Young had to throw 50 times and was held to a completion percentage of 49%. The defense came through when it was needed.

Still, the LSU defense had plenty of room to grow. There were certainly games where it looked like one of the best in the country, but the unit still took its lumps against Tennessee and Georgia and struggled versus Texas A&M.

Statistically, the unit was one of the better ones in the SEC, but no one would have called it statistically dominant. The Tigers ranked No. 6 in the conference in total defense, No. 5 in scoring defense, No. 7 in rushing yards allowed and No. 4 in passing yards allowed.

Most impressively, LSU ranked No. 14 in the entire country in terms of completion percentage allowed. LSU allowed only 55.8% of the passes thrown its way to be completed.

There are a lot of factors that go into completion percentage, but broadly, LSU had a secondary it could trust last year. The pass defense was the defense’s best attribute. There was no surefire NFL star in the unit, but the group continued the stout pass coverage expected from the program thought of by many as DBU.

A year later, many expect LSU’s defense to improve further to the elite status that the program has been used to in recent years and serve as the engine for a team that will push for a playoff spot. However, that might be easier said than done: the pass defense that was the cornerstone of last year’s defense is long gone.

It makes sense for fans to expect defensive improvement. The return of star defensive tackle Maason Smith may turn around LSU’s run defense, which was at times shaky last year. Another year under Brian Kelly and Matt House will probably lead to increased comfort with the system and better overall execution.

Although the edge rusher group lost a few key players, Sai’vion Jones looks like a prototype future star at the position and there are several other capable transfers with college experience.

The linebacker group could be the best group of the defense, with Harold Perkins, Omar Speights and Greg Penn, who are all smart, physical and instinctive players.

Still, in today’s game, with teams passing more than ever, good coverage downfield is paramount. LSU’s secondary is more unproven than normal, and that could handicap the Tiger defense.

After last year, LSU lost six players who started games in the secondary. The Tigers hit the transfer portal to replace them, but with JK Johnson already out indefinitely with a leg fracture and Denver Harris not expected to play a major role for the team, the options have already become thin.

The only returners who will have major roles in the secondary are Major Burns, Greg Brooks Jr. and Sage Ryan. They’ll be called to lead a secondary that will have a lot of new faces.

With transfers Zy Alexander and Duce Chestnut expected to join Ryan and freshman Ashton Stamps as the primary options at boundary corner and transfer Andre Sam stepping into the safety mix with Burns and Brooks, there may be growing pains.

The unit as a whole has had its moments in fall camp, but it has overall struggled containing LSU’s talented receivers. More injuries could make the situation even more difficult with suspect depth behind them.

With LSU’s opening game against a stout Florida State passing offense led by quarterback Jordan Travis, the Tiger secondary will have no down time to slowly work its way into feeling comfortable as a unit. The defensive backs will face trial by fire.

Transfers to watch: Three new LSU football players to keep an eye on in 2023 Brian Kelly is entering his second season as the head coach of the LSU Tigers and has continued to make an impact in the offseason.

There are teams every year who excel despite shaky pass defenses, like Oklahoma for years in the offense-friendly Big 12 or USC last year. However, none of those teams play in the SEC, where the talent level is unmatched and weaknesses are sniffed out and taken advantage of.

That’s concerning for the prospects of the LSU defense being elite from the jump. There’s confidence in the building that the team will be able to work it out, and the secondary is home to a lot of fiery personalities who don’t back down from challenges. Still, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see early struggles and pass coverage breakdowns.

Fortunately, the secondary will be supported by what looks to be a good pass rush that will limit the amount of time the defensive backs need to hold coverage and a solid run defense that can put opposing offenses into more obvious passing situations, making the secondary’s job easier.

Ultimately, though, the pressure is on the LSU secondary to mesh quickly and elevate the Tiger defense to a championship level. There’s no doubt that opposing teams will be looking to capitalize on its mistakes whenever possible.