LSU football announced on Friday that Andre Carter will become the next defensive line coach, making the coaching staff complete for next season. A day before that, Blake Baker was confirmed as the new linebackers coach. And previously in the week, Head Coach Ed Orgeron announced that the new defensive coordinator role will be filled by Daronte Jones.

The new coaching additions bring down the average age of the coaching staff from 54, last year, to 45 this year. This echoes Orgeron’s ambitions of hiring young successful NFL coaches to be role models to his players and help them understand what is needed to play at the next level of competition.

Following an uneventful 5-5 season and a defense that was ranked No. 95 in points allowed per game under the leadership of Bo Pelini, it was time for a change.

Suspended LSU football player facing charges for allegedly kicking a dog After being accused of domestic abuse last fall, former LSU football player Ray Parker now faces an additional accusation of abusive behavior …

First the Tigers looked to acquire the University of Cincinnati's defensive coordinator, Marcus Freeman, who later chose to coach at Norte Dame. Next Orgeron interviewed Ryan Nielsen, defensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints. The two verbally agreed to a deal, and for a moment it seemed as though Nielsen had won the job. The deal, however, soon fell apart after Saints Head Coach Sean Payton refused to let Nielsen out of his contract and promoted him.

“Daronte is a great addition to our staff,” said Ed Orgeron. “We did a lot of research and talked to a lot of coaches including Dave (Aranda) and every person we spoke with raved about his knowledge and passion for the game. He’s going to bring tremendous energy to our defense and he will put our players in position to make plays, no matter the situation or scheme.”

On Tuesday, The Advocate reported that Jones and LSU agreed to a two-year deal that pays Jones $1.3 million annually plus a one-time payment of $150,000.

Orgeron has shown persistence in hiring an NFL coach that can bring their experience to Baton Rouge. Jones most recently worked with the Minnesota Vikings as a defensive backs coach last year. He additionally coached the secondary for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2018-19 and was the assistant defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2016-17.

While with the Vikings, Jones' defense was ranked among the top-10 in the NFL with 15 interceptions. In 2016, his first year with the Dolphins, the Miami defense ranked No. 3 in the NFL in interceptions with 16 and the franchise finished fourth in the league in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert only 36.1 percent of its attempts.

“He’s learned from some of the best in the game during his five years in the NFL," Orgeron said. “I know that he’s going to do a great job with our defense. I’m excited he’s going to be an LSU Tiger.”

Opinion: University needs to find a way for Tiger Girls to compete at nationals I was scrolling through social media earlier this week and kept seeing this video that opens with a woman in an LSU sweatshirt. I passed it up…

The new defensive coordinator also has a deep connection with the state of Louisiana. Jones was a defensive coordinator for two Louisiana high schools – Jeanerette (2004) and Franklin (2003). Prior to his stint coaching high school teams, in 2002 he coached safeties at Nicholls State. Jones played four seasons as a defensive back at Morgan State before earning his bachelor's degree in 2001.

Jones will become the first Black defensive coordinator at LSU since John Mitchell in 1990.

“I want thank Coach Orgeron, athletic director Scott Woodard and the administration for this opportunity,” Jones said. “I am blessed and thankful to be part of the LSU family, community, and the strong traditions of this program. Geaux Tigers.”

Orgeron has found luck in recruiting top prospect players and also now with his coaching staff. Andre Carter is a young and fresh coach that has had much experience coaching elite players. He has spent the last five years coaching NFL team's defenses.

In 2019, Carter's defensive line helped the Jets rank No. 2 in the NFL in run defense, allowing only 3.34 yards a carry. He previously coached defenses in Miami and San Francisco.

"Andre is a very bright up-and-coming coach who will do a great job with our defensive line,” Coach Ed Orgeron said. “With our entire defensive line coming back, they are going to be able to learn firsthand from an NFL veteran on what it takes to become a dominant player.”

Blake Baker will join the squad as the new linebacker coach. He has strong ties to Louisiana as well. He is married to Roslyn Jones ’08, a former All-SEC soccer player for LSU. Baker has also spent four seasons as a defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at Louisiana Tech.

In 2018, Louisiana Tech ranked No. 4 in the nation in sacks per game, No. 12 in tackles for loss and No. 33 in turnovers gained.

Following his tenure at Louisiana Tech, he was relocated to Coral Gables, Fla., to become the University of Miami’s defensive coordinator.

He joined the Hurricanes in January of 2019 and in his first year, he oversaw a Miami defense that ranked No. 13 nationally in total defense and 12th in the nation in yards allowed per play. The 2019 Hurricane defense also ranked among the top-20 in the nation in rush defense (No. 10), redzone defense (No. 16) and pass defense (No. 18).

"I think we have assembled as fine a coaching staff as there is in college football," Orgeron said in a statement Friday. "I know our players are going to benefit tremendously from our coaches, not only on the field, but off the field as well."