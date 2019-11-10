After LSU’s first win over Alabama in eight years, the Tigers gained another highly-touted recruit to help round out the 2020 class.
Four-star defensive lineman from Alexandria, Louisiana, Jacobian Guillory verbally committed to the Tigers Sunday morning after LSU’s 46-41 win over Alabama. Guillory is the 25th verbal commit for the Tigers.
Guillory had been considering both the Tigers and the Tide, but ultimately chose LSU. Guillory planned on announcing his collegiate decision at the All-American Bowl in January, but that was short-lived after his visit to the LSU-Alabama game.
Guillory, the 6-foot-2, 330 pound Alexandria native is ranked as the No. 12 defensive tackle in the country, the No. 5 ranked prospect in Louisiana and the No. 154 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports Composite. Guillory was the highest uncommitted prospect from Louisiana.
The Tigers have five defensive tackle commits in their 2020 class, and Guillory joins an LSU recruiting class that ranks No. 2 in the country, according to 247Sports. With Guillory’s commit, LSU is now within fractions of a point for jumping Clemson for the No. 1 class.