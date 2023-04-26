On Saturday, LSU football held its annual National L-Club Spring football game. The game was an opportunity for Tiger fans to see returning players back in action, and to see what the new players bring to the table.

But not all the new additions to the team were present in Saturday’s game.

Of the 2023 recruiting class, 13 of the 25 high school signees enrolled on campus early for the spring semester, and 11 of the 12 transfer recruits enrolled. However, all the new faces will be suited up in purple and gold this fall. Since LSU fans didn’t get to see all the newcomers in action in the spring game, here’s what fans should know about the players that will arrive in the fall.

Zalance Heard- Offensive Lineman, Neville High School (Louisiana)

Heard is not only the top-ranked recruit to arrive in the fall for LSU, but he’s the top-ranked recruit in LSU’s 2023 class. The five-star offensive lineman comes from a familiar place, Neville High School, the same high school Will Campbell attended.

For how much of an impact Campbell made as a freshman this past season, Heard has the potential to do the same. LSU fans can expect Heard to get some valuable reps as a true freshman this season.

Shelton Sampson Jr.- Wide Receiver, Catholic-BR High School (Louisiana)

Sampson is a face LSU fans should already be familiar with. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge was a recruit LSU fans waited eagerly to commit to the Tigers. He committed to the Tigers in August 2022.

“Why not? I have a great relationship with the coaching staff, the players, so everything fell in place,” Sampson told the Reveille.

His frame and talent could get him on the field early, but regardless, he will be a valuable asset for LSU in their wide receiver room.

DJ Chester- Offensive Lineman, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Georgia)

Chester’s commitment to the Tigers was one of the bigger victories for LSU in the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman from McDonough, Georgia, held 34 offers throughout his recruitment, and it came down to LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss and Auburn landing official visits in the end.

LSU coming out on top in Chester’s recruitment was important because it gave the Tigers another out-of-state commitment from a blue-chip recruit over other SEC schools in an SEC state. Just like Heard, Chester has the talent and the frame to get some serious reps as a true freshman.

Ka’Morreun Pimpton- Tight End, North Crowley High School (Texas)

Pimpton was a recruit that came onto LSU’s radar late. The 6-foot-6 tight end was committed to Vanderbilt since July 2022, but a big senior season gave him offers from LSU, Texas, Auburn, Nebraska and more.

There was a lot of speculation that Pimpton would flip his commitment to LSU, but he officially did so on Early Signing Day on December 21. Pimpton, along with Mac Markway and Jackson McGohan, makes three total tight end signees for the Class of 2023.

The tight end position was a position of need, and while Mason Taylor will likely lead that room off of a big freshman season, it will be a notable competition between the two to see who will get the most reps as a true freshman.

Kaleb Jackson- Running Back, Liberty Magnet High School (Louisiana)

Being from Baton Rouge, it made sense that Jackson signed with LSU. However, it wasn’t guaranteed. Jackson took official visits to Alabama and Texas A&M during his time as an uncommitted recruit.

His official visit to LSU did not come until after he committed in July. With running back, Trey Holly, committing to LSU in May, there was speculation that Jackson would find that as a reason not to commit to LSU, but that was all proven theory.

Jackson will provide more speed to LSU’s backfield, as he also runs track at Liberty Magnet High School. As a junior, he ran a season-best 10.86-second 100-meter dash.

Tyree Adams- Offensive Lineman, St. Augustine High School (Louisiana)

Adams was another in-state recruit where arrows pointed to LSU for his potential commitment, but it wasn’t always guaranteed. Two other SEC programs always kept themselves in the mix: Ole Miss and Florida. After committing to LSU in July, Adams took official visits to LSU, Ole Miss and Florida in December before signing with LSU on Early Signing Day.

“I felt at home there even though I’m an hour away,” Adams told the Reveille. “It felt like I was already there and I love the coaching staff. They showed me love since they offered and I grew strong bonds with them.”

While Heard and Chester are two true freshman with potential to get considerable playing time this season, Adams also has the potential to. However, it’s likely the coaching staff will want him to put on some more weight. Adams’ elusiveness at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds is evident, but if he could put on more weight and keep his athleticism, it will only help him.

Kylin Jackson- Safety, Zachary High School (Louisiana)

Jackson was expected to commit to LSU being from Zachary, Louisiana, about 25 minutes from Baton Rouge. While the commitment didn't come right away, he committed to the Tigers in August 2022.

“It feels great, playing for my hometown,” Jackson told the Reveille. “Winning a national championship for my hometown would be great too, though.”

Texas A&M was a school that stuck around, but LSU seemed to always be in front. For Jackson, this season will be an opportunity to learn from older safeties like Greg Brooks Jr. and Major Burns.

The safety room is relatively crowded, and not only is it crowded, but it's also young. So for Jackson to get on the field, he will have to stick out amongst other true freshmen.

Khai Prean- Wide Receiver, St. James High School (Louisiana)

Prean, similar to many local recruits, was expected to commit to LSU since they started heavily pursuing him. He committed to the Tigers on August 16.

“It’s just them wanting to talk to me every day, being interested in me off the field as a person, that’s what stood out to me,” Prean said.

Similar to Jackson, Prean finds himself in a receiver room that is very crowded. He is one of four true freshman receivers to join the room, and there are a good amount of returners as well. Prean will have the opportunity to learn from players like Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson, players who play similarly to him. But expect him to be a weapon in years down the line.

Christian Brathwaite- Linebacker, Cy Ranch High School (Texas)

Brathwaite was another recruit LSU was able to flip in the final months of the 2023 cycle. Brathwaite was committed to Baylor since January 2022, but after LSU offered on October 25, they were able to flip him just a day later.

The linebacker room is also a crowded room this coming season, with some of the most anticipation out of the entire team. That being said, Brathwaite will have the opportunity to learn from the more experienced players before getting his time to take the reigns.

Paul Mubenga- Offensive Lineman, Buford High School (Georgia)

Mubenga was another commitment that was big for LSU, but it didn’t get as much recognition as many would think. He held 42 offers throughout his recruitment, and in the end it came down to LSU, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas A&M landing official visits. The Tigers were able to land him over not only other SEC schools, but many other schools in general.

“I really loved the place on the spot,” Mubenga told the Reveille. “I told the coach, Coach Davis, the offensive line coach, ‘man I gotta come back here for an official visit,' and ever since then, the relationship I’ve built with them has been incredible.”

Mubenga is in a similar position Tyree Adams is in; he could afford to put on some more weight in summer camp. But with the talent he already has, he is far from his full potential.

Dylan Carpenter- Edge Rusher, St. Amant High School (Louisiana)

Carpenter was a recruit LSU pushed for very late, but it didn’t take a lot for him to flip his commitment to the Tigers from Louisiana-Lafayette. After LSU offered on November 4, he committed just two days later.

A big senior season from Carpenter attracted LSU, which was his only Power Five school offer. But the Tigers could have found a diamond in the rough with Carpenter, noticing his talent emerge at just the right time.

Ashton Stamps- Cornerback, Archbishop Rummel High School (Louisiana)

Similar to Carpenter, Stamps was an under the radar recruit that LSU found in-state. After offering in mid-June, Stamps committed to the Tigers on July 4. Being from Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Stamps committing to LSU was expected.

He will have a good opportunity to learn as a true freshman this season, as LSU brought in several transfer cornerbacks. Consistent playing time might not come right away, but the experience he will gain this season will be valuable.

Mason Lunsford- Offensive Lineman, University of Maryland

LSU hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, landing 12 transfer players. According to 247sports, the Tigers had the No. 3 ranked transfer class. They picked up players from all over the country, and Mason Lunsford was a player they had to go a long way to get.

The offensive lineman from the University of Maryland will be a junior this coming season. The experience he brings is as valuable as it comes, spending four years at Maryland and starting in 26 games. Lunsford has a good chance to get valuable reps with the college experience he brings.