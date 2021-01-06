LSU football announced Tuesday that it hired Jake Peetz as its offensive coordinator and DJ Mangas as its passing game coordinator.
Coach Orgeron has named Jake Peetz as the offensive coordinator and DJ Mangas as the passing game coordinator! 🔗 https://t.co/iIdhaOYxB9 pic.twitter.com/y2n78kAlBQ— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 6, 2021
Both Peetz and Mangas both worked under Joe Brady, LSU's former passing game coordinator, this past season for the Carolina Panthers.
Peetz was the quarterbacks coach for the Panthers in 2020 while Mangas worked as an offensive assistant for the team.
Mangas is returning to Baton Rouge after coaching at LSU with Brady in 2019. The pair left for the NFL after their National Championship win with the Tigers.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke highly of both Peetz and Mangas and what they will add to the team.
“Both Jake and DJ come highly recommended from one of the premier and innovative offensive coaches in the game in Joe Brady,” Orgeron said. “Jake brings 10 years of NFL experience with him to our staff. He spent a season coaching alongside and learning from Joe (Brady) so we couldn’t be more excited about Jake joining our staff. His knowledge of football combined with the players we have on our roster, will make for a dynamic offense for LSU in 2021."
“We are very happy to bring DJ back to LSU,” Orgeron said. “He did a tremendous job in his one season with us in 2019 working alongside Joe (Brady) to produce one of the most explosive and productive offenses in college football history.”