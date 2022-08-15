Now into the heat of fall camp, the depth chart and outlook of the team is starting to look more clear.

On defense, outside of the line of scrimmage, many positions were up for grabs coming into camp. The secondary had the biggest question mark, with LSU replacing its top four corners from a year ago. That question seems to have been answered with LSU heavily utilizing the transfer portal at that spot, and building some quality depth.

“I think it’s one where we all didn’t know what to expect,” Head Coach Brian Kelly said of the secondary. “Whether it be younger players, older players, all of them have really shown in camp.”

The surprise of the group is McNeese State transfer Colby Richardson, who has impressed so far in camp. Richardson was a grad-transfer, who played four years at McNeese, but did not see a consistent role until last season. In 2021, he totaled 17 tackles and two interceptions, before leaving Lake Charles for Baton Rouge. Kelly highlighted Richardson as someone who has stood out and will play a role this season.

Though Richardson has been a pleasant surprise for the staff, he is still not expected to start. The two outside corner spots are being fought for by Sevyn Banks, Mekhi Garner and Jarrick Bernard-Converse. Neither Banks nor Bernard-Converse practiced during spring, and are still breaking into the team. Garner already impressed during spring and seems to have an early edge for a starting spot.

Linebacker is another spot where playing time seems up in the air still. Mike Jones Jr. has emerged seemingly as the leader of the group, but Greg Penn III, Micah Baskerville, Harold Perkins and West Weeks are all in the mix as well. Perkins and Weeks have been the pleasant surprises of camp, adding depth to a position that had some depth concerns in the offseason.

“I think that group continues to show some depth that wasn’t there early on,” Kelly said. “I think when you finish evaluating the linebacker group, there are six guys that can play winning football for us.”

The constant on the defense is the defensive line, which has stayed the same throughout camp. The defensive line is arguably LSU’s strongest position on its entire roster, with an abundance of returning talent. Ali Gaye, Maason Smith and Jaquelin Roy fill out the defensive line with BJ Ojulari playing at the JACK linebacker spot.

Ojulari is the veteran leader of the group, coming into his third year as a starter. He earned preseason All-SEC First Team honors and is among the best pass rushers in the conference. All four of the starters on the defensive line are high-level NFL Draft prospects and all seem poised for a breakout year this season.

Lastly, safety is another position where LSU has some depth coming into the season. The group is led by Jay Ward, Major Burns and Joe Foucha at the top, battling for the two starting spots. There is an abundance of experience in those three, with all of them having significant starting experience in the SEC. Foucha transferred to LSU from Arkansas in the offseason after he was a four-year starter and team captain for the Razorbacks.

Though Foucha and Ward seemed like the two favorites early on, Burns seems to have the lead over Foucha next to Ward. Burns was a starter for LSU early on last season before injuries put an early end to his year. Behind those three, sophomores Sage Ryan, Matthew Langlois and Derrick Davis Jr. make up the rest of the depth alongside the veteran Todd Harris.

There will still be some movement before the season opener against Florida State, but the defense has made strides since the spring. There is growing depth at all three levels and with the transfer portal additions, LSU has quality all over the field.

The defensive line is elite, and there is growing confidence regarding the linebackers and secondary that gives the team momentum entering the season. Overall, this unit has a chance to be much improved from a season ago and that development will likely only continue.