The 2022 LSU Football team has a wide open quarterback competition with four candidates. No one knows where Brian Kelly is going to go with the position, but don’t expect an answer soon. Kelly is known for dragging out quarterback competitions until the very last second.
It doesn’t help the case for a quick decision that all four quarterbacks have a claim to that starting position and could be named the starter without much surprise. Kelly mentioned in his spring press conference that they will split the snaps until there is a better idea of how the guys look.
His first quarterback is an important decision, and will be thoroughly experimented with. As we start spring football practices, we will get some new information about the guys, but let’s take a look through and see what we know about them to this point.
Myles Brennan is the most known on this roster, but still has unknown qualities as he’s only started three games. He’s been on the LSU roster since 2017. Brennan backed up Danny Etling for a year as a freshman. He had a QB competition, that he lost, to Joe Burrow and ended up backing him up for two years. In 2020, he was the clear starter, as the other options were both freshmen who are both not at LSU anymore.
He had a good start to the season, but ended up getting hurt at the end of the week three game and was out for the rest of the year. In 2021, he got hurt prior to the start of the season and missed the whole season. He was initially set to transfer out of LSU, but Brian Kelly convinced him to come back.
He is obviously no stranger to quarterback competitions, but also obviously doesn’t have the best of luck. Many people want him to be named the guy by default, but it doesn’t work like that. He will have to work just like the rest of the group.
Jayden Daniels is the newest guy to LSU, but is the most experienced at quarterback. He is a transfer from Arizona State, where he started 29 games for the Sun Devils. He has 6,025 passing yards for 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions to go with 1,288 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Kelly believes that there is a lot of untapped potential on the ground with Daniels. He went in depth during the spring press conference when asked about Daniels’ ability to extend plays.
"He brings more than extending plays, actually," Kelly said of Daniels. "We think that there's a lot that has not been tapped into with his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback, he's got arm talent, he's got a high IQ and he can run the football."
Daniels has not been a bad quarterback by any means, but it’s clear that he has some untapped potential that has been lost by a dysfunctional Arizona State football program. He was a 4-star prospect in his recruiting class, behind only Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler.
Daniels and Brennan are easily the two leading candidates for the starting job next season. Most people you ask will bring up either one of these two, but the two young guns are highly talented as well.
Garrett Nussmeier is a redshirt freshman who was able to get one start under his belt last season. He is a gunslinger who has played high stakes football when given the chance. His one start was a loss to Arkansas where he threw for 179 yards and one touchdown, but two interceptions on the day as well. It is never boring to watch him play, but he certainly is not the most polished player. Should he have a big jump from his first season, he definitely could win the job. He has all the talent to succeed in the SEC.
The last quarterback that LSU has in this competition is true freshman Walker Howard. Howard comes in as a highly touted recruit who has jumped back and forth between a 4-star and a 5-star player. He played his high school football at St. Thomas More in Lafayette. He and LSU's breakout star from last year Jack Bech are best friends and were teammates in high school. He sustained two leg injuries in high school and is expected to be a redshirt candidate, while he gets his body ready for SEC play. He is not ruled out, though, as he is obviously a very talented player.