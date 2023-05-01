LSU football officially announced that it hired Jimmy Lindsey as its next defensive line coach on Monday.
Lindsey replaces Jamar Cain who served as defensive line coach for one season in 2022. Cain left LSU to take a job as a pass rush specialist for the Denver Broncos.
Lindsey spent the last two years as the defensive line coach at South Carolina.
“Jimmy is an outstanding defensive line coach and we are excited to welcome him to our staff,” Brian Kelly said in a statement. “He will do a great job of not only coaching our players on the field, but also helping them develop off the field as we continue our commitment to graduating champions."
A South Carolina native, Lindsey played college football at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga before starting his coaching career there as a graduate assistant.
From 2003-2006, Lindsey worked in numerous positions on the Garner-Webb coaching staff where he worked alongside LSU defensive coordinator Matt House.
Lindsey has been a defensive line coach at seven different schools, and has coached at the college level since 2000.