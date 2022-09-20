LSU football officially released its schedule for the 2023 season today, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

'Tough as nails': Jayden Daniels helps will LSU to comeback win over Mississippi State The LSU Tigers ran away with a win in their game against Mississippi State after a second half turnaround nearly shut out the Bulldogs. At the…

The opponents were already set, but the dates for each game are now official for next season. The schedule includes eight conference game and four nonconference games, and seven home games compared to four away games and one neutral sight game against Florida State in Orlando, Florida.

Next Fall Is Set pic.twitter.com/OlkgE7OwXD — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 20, 2022

That rematch with Florida State is how LSU will open the season on Sept. 3. LSU will round out the month of September with a home games against Grambling and Arkansas on Sept. 9 and Sept. 23, and road games against Mississippi State and Ole Miss on Sept. 16 and Sept. 30.

LSU will have three games in the month of October. Starting with a road game against Missouri on Oct. 7, LSU will finish the month with home games against Auburn and Army on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, before its open week on Oct. 28.

The Tigers finish the season with three consecutive home games in November after traveling to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama on Nov. 4. Those games come against Florida on Nov. 11, Georgia State on Nov. 18 and Texas A&M on Nov. 25.