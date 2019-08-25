With LSU football's season opener a week away, the Tigers are still trying to shore up ongoing position battles and make decisions on who will start where.
With eight returning starters on each side of the ball, LSU has a steady veteran presence across each position group.
Upperclassmen like quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, center Lloyd Cushenberry III, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end Stephen Sullivan lead the offense at their respective positions. The secondary is anchored by Kristian Fulton, Kary Vincent, Grant Delpit, and Rashard Lawrence, Breiden Fehoko and Michael Divinity are LSU's top contributors on the front end of the defense.
But there are still a few positions that haven't been ironed out yet, most notably tight end, left guard and one inside linebacker positions.
Tight End
Junior Thaddeus Moss appears to be pushing converted receiver Stephan Sullivan for starting tight end spot. LSU coach Ed Orgeron has mentioned Moss numerous times when the position comes up in a positive light.
"His (Moss) physicality, blocking, we always knew he could catch. That tight end position is coming alive," Orgeron said.
Moss has battled a foot injury that kept him off the field in his first season eligible at LSU after transferring from North Carolina State in the spring of 2017, and has yet take a snap as a Tiger, but he is now fully healthy and making his case to be a significant weapon in LSU's wide-open offense.
While Moss has impressed, Sullivan is still penciled in as a starter. Part of Sullivan's move to tight end was because of the coaching staff's vision to use him in a similar manner the New Orleans Saints used tight end Jimmy Graham, who posted 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns in five seasons with the Saints.
Left Guard
Following what looks to be a season-ending injury to freshman Kardell Thomas and sophomore Chasen Hines missing most of fall camp due to offseason knee surgery, senior Adrian Magee looks poised to get the start at left guard.
Senior Badara Traore has mainly played at tackle in his time at LSU but has recently worked at guard and has impressed according to Orgeron. While Magee has the leg up at this point, Hines has recently returned from injury and if fully healthy, will create a tough decision for Orgeron to make come Aug. 31.
Inside Linebacker
While Divinity has locked up one of the inside linebacker positions, the other is still up for grabs and their are a trio of players vying for the starting spot.
Sophomore Damone Clark has been the most mentioned player by Orgeron throughout fall camp and has become a legitimate contender for the starting spot.
Junior Jacob Phillips is the most experienced of the group, getting valuable playing time in 2018 starting 11 of the Tigers 12 games, finishing second on the team in with 87 total tackles. Phillips' experience may give him a leg up in terms of who starts next to Divinity Jr. on Saturday.
Junior Patrick Queen saw less playing time last season than Phillips as he was behind future NFL first-round pick and Butkus Award winner Devin White on the depth chart.
Queen filled in admirably for White in LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama and started in four of LSU's final five games. Queen played particularly well in the Fiesta Bowl against UCF, picking up nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Coach Ed Orgeron said in a press conference that many of the remaining position battles will come down to the final week of practice before kickoff, but a veteran presence across the field will provide stability to both side of the ball.