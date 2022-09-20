LSU is coming off a huge win against Mississippi State, and the Tigers look to continue their momentum as they host New Mexico for their third straight home game. While the spread favors LSU at -30.5, nothing is guaranteed until the game is played. Here’s what to expect from LSU’s next opponent from the Mountain West Conference.
While LSU is headed into the matchup with considerable momentum, New Mexico is also. The Lobos are 2-1 on the year and are coming off a convincing 27-10 win over University of Texas El Paso, who made a bowl game last season.
The main part of New Mexico’s team to look out for is the defense, as eight players are coming into the matchup with LSU having already recorded double-digit tackles in just three games. Safety, Jerrick Reed II, and linebacker, Cody Moon, lead the team in tackles, each having over 20, and Moon adding 3.5 sacks. Safety, Ronald Wilson, leads the team with two interceptions.
Unlike Mississippi State, which is a pass-first team, it’s an even split between a ground game and a passing game for New Mexico. Quarterback, Miles Kendrick, has thrown for 379 yards on the year along with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
In the backfield, the Lobos rotate between a variety of backs, but Sherod White and Nathaniel Jones get the majority of the carries. White leads the team with 101 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Jones is right behind him with 95 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The receiving game is also split primarily between two players in Geordon Porter and Luke Wysong. Both receivers have over 100 yards on the season, Porter with 140 and Wysong with 104. In addition, Porter, who leads the team with two receiving touchdowns, averages 15.6 yards per catch, so containing him with certainly help the Tigers.
In New Mexico’s only loss, which came to Boise State, the Lobos were limited to under 100 yards passing, under 30 yards rushing, and under 100 yards receiving.
Overall, in a combination between home-field advantage and the momentum the Tigers have heading into the matchup, LSU looks to be a heavy favorite going into this game.