The LSU Tigers, the 2019 national championship winners, will enter the 2020 season ranked No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday by USA Today.
LSU has been ranked in the Preseason Top 25 of the Coaches Poll each year since 2001. This year is no different, as it gives the Tigers their 20th consecutive Top-25 ranking.
LSU is coming off the most dominant season in college football history by defeating 12 teams by double-digits on their way to a 15-0 record.
The Tigers became the first SEC school to finish 15-0 last season. LSU also became the first team to defeat seven Associated Press Top-10 teams in a single season, including each of the Top-4 teams in the preseason poll.
The Tigers defeated Clemson 42-25 in the National Championship on Jan. 13 to claim the school’s fourth national title in football. LSU lost 14 players to the NFL Draft but boasts the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation and No. 3 in the SEC.
The top 10 ranked teams in the Coaches Poll are:
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Florida
- Oregon
- Notre Dame