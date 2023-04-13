With the spring football season in full swing, the team is seeing what the landscape looks like. At the same time, the staff is also hitting the recruiting trail and transfer portal hard.

LSU currently holds the No. 4 ranked recruiting class according to 247sports. The class holds seven four-star recruits and five three-star recruits.

Here is an early look at how LSU’s class looks as the summer gets closer.

*All player statistics are courtesy of MaxPreps.com

Maurice Williams Jr.

Four-star linebacker; Pearland, Texas

Williams Jr. was LSU’s first commitment to the class of 2024, and since his commitment, he has been the highest-ranked recruit in the class. Through 11 games this past season, the 6-foot-2 linebacker totaled 43 total tackles, including 30 solo tackles.

Colin Hurley

Four-star quarterback; Jacksonville, Florida

Hurley committed to LSU in early November, and he has been recruiting for the class very hard ever since. He’s embraced the role as the class’ quarterback, as he has been giving his pitch for LSU to many of the top uncommitted players in the country. In nine games, Hurley passed for 1,513 yards and 17 touchdown passes. He completed 88 of his 165 attempted passes.

Kolaj Cobbins

4-star linebacker; Destrehan, Louisiana

Cobbins announced he will be staying in-state and committing to LSU in early March. He was part of a Destrehan team that won a Division I-Non Select state championship and finished with a 14-0 record. Cobbins, standing at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, bounced back and forth between linebacker and edge rusher but is listed as a linebacker.

Xavier Atkins

Four-star linebacker; Humble, Texas

Xavier Atkins was one of LSU’s earlier commitments for the Class of 2024. Since his commitment, he announced that he is transferring to Summer Creek High School in Humble, Texas.

However, he’s originally an in-state prospect from Jonesboro, Louisiana. Despite being committed to LSU, he has kept his recruitment relatively open, taking unofficial visits to Arkansas and Texas A&M. He could potentially be someone who flips, but he has also visited LSU multiple times since his commitment.

Joseph Stone

Four-star wide receiver; Fairburn, Georgia

Stone committed to LSU six days after Atkins. And just as Atkins has, Stone has kept his recruitment options open. While Stone was in Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit in January, he’s also taken visits to Texas and Florida. Stone, who played at Grayson High School last season, totaled 289 receiving yards in seven games.

Tayvion Galloway

Four-star tight end; Chillicothe, Ohio

Galloway was LSU’s fourth commitment to the 2024 class, as he committed to the Tigers in July. It didn’t take long for him to fall in love with LSU, as he’s been a firm commitment ever since announcing in the summer.

“Ever since I stepped on campus, from the culture, the place, to the coaches on staff, I just loved everything about it,” Galloway told the Reveille.

He chose the Tigers over schools like Ole Miss, Auburn, Miami, Michigan and more.

Zion Ferguson

Four-star cornerback; Gainesville, Georgia

Ferguson committed to LSU in September and has been on campus multiple times since making his decision. However, he hasn’t shut his recruitment totally down, as he’s taken visits to Auburn and North Carolina this offseason. Ferguson, who played at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, this past season, totaled 38 total tackles, including 21 solo tackles in 11 games played.

Davhon Keys

Three-star linebacker; Aledo, Texas

Keys is one of LSU’s more recent commitments, as he made his decision in mid-March. His commitment came about a week after he took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge.

In addition, he made the decision to commit to the Tigers while he was starting to get a lot of attention from other schools such as Alabama, Oregon and Cincinnati. In 11 games this season, Keys recorded 123 total tackles, including 82 solo tackles and an interception.

Khayree Lee

Three-star interior offensive lineman; Marrero, Louisiana

Lee ,being an in-state prospect, worked well in LSU’s favor. The Tigers extended an offer to the 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive tackle in late October. On November 5, he committed to LSU.

For Lee, it seemed that LSU being close to home was something he couldn’t ignore. Lee’s commitment is also worth noting in that he is teammates at John Ehret High School with another recruit LSU is pushing heavily for in four-star cornerback, Wardell Mack. Having Lee a part of LSU’s 2024 class may be a reason for Mack to join the class.

Wallace Foster

Three-star cornerback; New Orleans, Louisiana

Speaking on in-state recruits wanting to stay close to home, Foster being from New Orleans worked well for LSU. Foster committed to the Tigers in mid-November and has stayed solid ever since. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound cornerback plays at Warren Easton High School, who made it to the Division I Select state quarterfinals this past season.

Ahmad Breaux

Three-star edge rusher; Ruston, Louisiana

Breaux was the first prospect LSU was able to flip in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-3 edge rusher committed to Duke University in January. But after taking an unofficial visit and receiving an offer from LSU, he was quick to flip and commit to the Tigers.

His recruitment is still open, however, as he visited Duke earlier this month. This past season, Breaux was part of a Ruston team that finished runner-up in the Division I Non-Select state playoffs.

Aeron Burrell

Three-star kicker; Bossier City, Louisiana

Aeron Burrell is the most recent recruit to commit to LSU, as he committed to the Tigers on April 1. According to 247sports, Burrell is the top-ranked kicker in the country. He also held offers from TCU, Houston and Grambling State.