On January 26, Ahmad Breaux committed to Duke University. But it took one visit to LSU about a month later for him to flip to the Tigers. On March 4, LSU gave him a scholarship offer, and he committed a day later.

Breaux is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman from Ruston High School in Ruston, Louisiana. According to 247sports, Breaux is ranked as the No. 56 edge rusher in the country, the No. 22 recruit in Louisiana, and the No. 819 overall recruit in the country. This past season, his high school team at Ruston High School finished runner-up in the Division I Non-Select state playoffs.

Breaux's relationship with LSU improved as quickly as it started. The Tigers’ coaching staff contacted him for the first time just three days after he committed to Duke.

“I was previously committed to Duke, and LSU contacted me on my birthday just a few days later after I committed to Duke on February 1,” Breaux said. “J.R. Belton, he was really the lead guy in this, Jon Randall Belton, and he really built a relationship with me that made me consider LSU.”

The relationship Breaux built with Belton, LSU’s Director of Recruiting, and the coaching staff as a whole made him want to visit LSU. The staff at Duke didn’t want him to go, but Breaux went in with an open mind. But he came away from his visit with nothing but good things to say and good feelings to show.

“They made me feel at home,” Breaux said. “When we finally got to the photo shoot, the last part of the visit, I talked to Coach Kelly, and he talked to my parents. Coach Kelly really liked my versatility as a person, and that’s what really brought him to offer me.”

The offer from LSU changed everything for Breaux. He knew it was one he most definitely had to consider, especially coming off of a fantastic visit.

“When he offered me, when he shook my hand and offered me a full scholarship, I just started jumping up in the air,” Breaux said. “Like head to the ceiling.”

Being from Louisiana, Breaux has had family members attend LSU, and he has seen the LSU culture just from residing in the state. But being from Louisiana also meant that the LSU offer meant a little bit more to him. It was a dream to earn the opportunity to play for the Tigers since he was young.

“It felt like I was repeating history, especially in my family,” Breaux said. “Being from Lafayette, I’m around LSU fans all the time and the culture. Just being able to attend the university and have the offer is a dream come true.”

Since Breaux announced that he flipped his commitment from Duke to LSU, the relationship with the coaching staff has remained strong, and in some cases has improved. He doesn’t feel like the coaches are giving him pitches for him to come play for them, instead, he feels they want him to be there for the person he is.

“It’s not even from like a recruiting standpoint anymore, it’s like a family,” Breaux said. “I can talk to them like father to son, brother to brother, it’s a really good environment to be around.”

Breaux has also been able to form bonds with his fellow LSU commits in the class of 2024. One of those fellow commits is Wallace Foster, who committed to LSU from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans in mid-November. Foster was also able to have a hand in helping Breaux realize that LSU is the right place for him.

“The first one I talked to is Wallace Foster, I saw him on the first visit I went on March 4, when I got offered,” Breaux said. “Me and him were just clowning the whole time.”

While Breaux found the right place for him in LSU, he still has a full season left before he can start preparing to play at LSU. Now that he’s committed to the program, watching the Tigers will feel a little different for him. But the expectations from Breaux remain the same in that he expects only great things from the Tigers.

“I think the team is going to be great because since Coach Kelly has gotten there, their chemistry with him has been up even more than it was in his first year where he won nine games for the Tigers,” Breaux said. “I think they’re going to be in top contention this year.”