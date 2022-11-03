Four-star offensive tackle, DJ Chester, has committed to LSU. The senior from Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia chose the Tigers over Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan and Florida A&M.
Chester is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle, and he is ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the country, the No. 4 recruit in Georgia, and the No. 55 overall recruit in the country according to the Top247sports rankings.
The commitment from DJ Chester is important for LSU’s class in multiple ways. Chester makes the fifth commitment from the state of Georgia, a state which arguably has some of the best competition in the country. It shows that Coach Kelly and his staff have not only recruited out of state affectively, but go to the right areas of the country to recruit.
In addition, Chester gives LSU its fourth offensive tackle commitment, a position in which the Tigers will need to get stronger in for seasons to come. With the offensive line young right now, in a few seasons, the offensive line will have not only talent, but experience that will be useful in big games.
Chester was thought to be an LSU lean for quite some time, but he took his trips throughout the season to know LSU would truly be the right fit. After taking an official visit to LSU on June 17, he took visits to the majority of the schools in his top six before making a decision.
Chester gives LSU its 24th commitment of the Class of 2023, a class that was already ranked in the top 10 recruiting classes in the country. In January, Chester is set to play in the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio.