The Class of 2023 is full of talented quarterbacks nationwide, but LSU was able to find their quarterback for their 2023 recruiting class right in Baton Rouge in Rickie Collins.

Collins is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn High School, and he is ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in the country, the No. 8 recruit in Louisiana, and the No. 207 overall recruit in the country. He committed to LSU in August shortly after decommitting from Purdue, a school he was committed to for the better part of a year.

The decision for Collins to commit to LSU extended beyond just football; it was a decision that would benefit him and his family long-term.

“I want to play in front of my family and friends,” Collins said. “This is the right opportunity and best situation for me and my family.”

A similar mindset applied to several of LSU’s commits for the 2023 class, as five of the 22 commits live within an hour of Baton Rouge. Of those five players, three players are from Baton Rouge.

Of those five players, Collins is very close with safety, Kylin Jackson, who plays at Zachary High School, and wide receiver, Shelton Sampson Jr., who plays at Catholic High School. Collins has experience with playing with the two fellow commits in the past.

“We’ve been playing 7-on-7 together for a long time, and we’ve been knowing each other for a while now,” Collins said. “So just getting back together and keep playing together is going to be fun.”

In addition to LSU being able to provide familiar faces once he arrives on campus, Collins felt the coaching staff would be great to be around. He feels Coach Kelly and his staff will help him develop into a great quarterback for the Tigers.

“Coach Kelly is a players coach and Coach Sloan is always going to get the best out of you, so that’s what I’m looking for in coaches,” Collins said. “They’re going to get the best out of me and get me to my full potential.”

While Collins’ team at Woodlawn sit at a record of 3-4 this season, Collins has played great football; he was even able to showcase his talents on ESPN in Woodlawn’s matchup against Zachary.

Collins’ play-style is one LSU fans are already familiar with, as his ability to run effectively and make high-level throws is something Jayden Daniels has displayed for the Tigers this season. This being said, once Daniels leaves the program, it should be comforting for Tiger fans to know a quarterback with a similar skill set is on the team, allowing the transition between seasons to be rather smooth.