LSU early-enrollee freshman, Kyle Parker, put up stats his senior season that the high school football world isn’t used to seeing. In one game this past September, Parker hauled in 23 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
Parker is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas. According to 247sports, he is ranked as No. 48 wide receiver in the country, No. 59 recruit in Texas, and No. 350 overall recruit in the country.
Parker came into his senior season knowing he had to back up all the expectations and hype people gave him in the summer before the season.
“I feel like the season went pretty good. I came into the season knowing that I had to produce numbers,” Parker said. “I think I played pretty good this year. I did some things that were like a dream come true to me.”
He finished his senior season with 72 catches for 1,091 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.
Looking at his statistics, the Tigers should feel pretty lucky to have him in their 2023 class. But for Parker, LSU was intriguing to him regardless of his performance. His love for LSU comes from his family, and has been within him for as long as he could remember.
“I’ve watched LSU since I was a little kid…LSU was kind of put in me since I was born,” Parker said. “So me getting that offer in the summer, it was like ‘wow.’ But after I got it, you still have to make the right decision for yourself. I still had to go through the recruitment process, and see how everything is.”
While he still considered other schools such as Oklahoma State and Louisville, Parker was sold on LSU when he stepped on campus for his official visit.
“I took my official visit, I think it was like the second week of June, the official visit just wowed me,” Parker said. “Education wise, football wise, definitely me picking a school that I feel I can better myself at in the football aspect and the school aspect.”
Parker was also excited to join the 2023 class with the relationship they have as a group. Tigers ahead of National Signing Day on February 1, the Tigers hold the fifth-ranked recruiting class according to 247sports.
“The relationship with the other signees is pretty great, we have a group chat where we just get to talk to each other about what’s going on in our lives right now,” Parker said. “Some of them are from up in the cold like Jaxon Howard, he’ll always show us how cold it is, they got snow everywhere. I think it’s just pretty cool how you get to meet people from different parts of the world.”
Parker is currently enrolled on campus, as he was part of the early enrollees that arrived at the beginning of the spring semester. Until he suits up in the purple and gold for the 2023 season, he’ll take part in the spring football season and camp this summer.