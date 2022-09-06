LSU’s recruiting caught fire this summer like nobody could've expected. One of their hidden gems of the summer committed to the class on July 14, as the Tigers landed their first commitment to the offensive line in three-star offensive tackle, Paul Mubenga.

Mubenga, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, is ranked as the No. 55 offensive tackle in the country, the No. 57 recruit in the state of Georgia, and the No. 622 overall recruit in the country according 247sports.

Mubenga held over 40 offers throughout his recruitment, and many thought he was leaning toward Michigan.

“That was actually my seventh offer, and ever since then they’ve been with me for the whole ride,” Mubenga said of Michigan.

But LSU had an advantage, as it had great momentum going into the weeks Mubenga was looking to make a decision. The LSU staff always seemed to have had a good relationship with Mubenga, but a late push by the Tigers following his official visit on June 24 helped them land their first commitment to their offensive line room.

“I really loved the place [LSU] on the spot,” Mubenga said. “I told the coach, Coach Davis, the offensive line coach, ‘man I gotta come back here for an official visit,' and ever since then, the relationship I’ve built with them has been incredible.”

As Mubenga held over 40 offers, LSU is one he never thought would come his way. Once it did, he considered the opportunity, and eventually made it his future home. “LSU is kind of different, that’s one of the schools I never thought I was gonna get,” Mubenga said. “It’s LSU, everybody wants to go there.”

Mubenga plays at Buford High School, who is a back-to-back state champion for the 5A and 6A classifications, and arguably the best high school football program in Georgia. He has been through a college-like practice atmosphere throughout high school, which has helped his versatility, and will help him once he gets to Baton Rouge.

“I’m versatile, that’s one thing about me,” Mubenga said. “I just do everything on the field naturally, pretty much like the receivers, that’s how I play.”

Mubenga is definitely one of the most under the radar prospects in the entire country, and is a solid addition to LSU's recruiting class.