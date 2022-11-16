Brian Kelly and his staff's recruiting process give no signs of this being their first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers currently hold the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, according to 247sports. The only SEC programs ranked ahead of them are Alabama and Georgia, but the Tigers aren’t done with their 2023 class, giving them the opportunity to potentially move up in the ranks.

With Early Signing Day still about a month away, here's my prediction on how the LSU class will look by the start of the new year. For uncommitted recruits, I will provide reasoning as to why I think they will ultimately be committing to LSU.

Quarterback

Rickie Collins- 4-star, Woodlawn High School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

No. 14 QB, No. 12 in Louisiana, No. 225 overall

LSU Commit

Running back

Kaleb Jackson- 4-star, Liberty Magnet High School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

No. 5 RB, No. 8 Louisiana, No. 150 overall

LSU Commit

Trey Holly- 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, Louisiana.

No. 16 RB, No. 16 Louisiana, No. 272 overall

LSU Commit

Wide receiver

Shelton Sampson Jr.- 4-star, Catholic High School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

No. 6 WR, No. 3 Louisiana, No. 38 overall

LSU Commit

Jalen Brown- 4-star, Gulliver Prep High School, Miami, Florida.

No. 9 WR, No. 13 Florida, No. 56 overall

LSU Commit

Kyle Parker- 3-star, Lovejoy High School, Lucas, Texas.

No. 63 WR, No. 74 Texas, No. 466 overall

LSU Commit

Tight End

Mac Markway- 4-star, DeSmet High School, St. Louis, Missouri.

No. 12 TE, No. 7 Missouri, No. 213 overall

LSU Commit

Offensive Line

Zalance Heard- 4-star, Bastrop High School, Bastrop, Louisiana.

No. 6 OT, No. 4 Louisiana, No. 55 overall

LSU Commit

DJ Chester- 4-star, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, McDonough, Georgia.

No. 13 OT, No. 10 Georgia, No. 138 overall

LSU Commit

Tyree Adams- 4-star, St. Augustine High School, New Orleans, Louisiana.

No. 16 OT, No. 11 Louisiana, No. 183 overall

LSU Commit

Paul Mubenga- 3-star, Buford High School, Buford, Georgia

No. 51 OT, No. 60 Georgia, No. 649 overall

LSU Commit

Defensive Line

Dashawn Womack- 4-star, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland

No. 4 DL, No. 1 Maryland, No. 49 overall

LSU Commit

Jaxon Howard- 4-star, Robbinsdale Cooper High School, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

No. 15 edge rusher, No. 1 Minnesota, No. 108 overall

LSU Commit

Joshua Mickens- 4-star, Lawrence Central High School, Indianapolis, Indiana.

No. 18 edge rusher, No. 2 Indiana, No. 136 overall

LSU Commit

Darron Reed- 4-star, Carver High School, Columbus, Georgia.

No. 31 DL, No. 18 Georgia, No. 199 overall

LSU Commit

Dylan Carpenter- 3-star, St. Amant High School, St. Amant, Louisiana.

No. 60 edge rusher, No. 26 Louisiana, No. 641 overall

LSU Commit

Linebacker

Whit Weeks- 4-star, Oconee County High School, Watkinsville, Georgia.

No. 27 LB, No. 30 Louisiana, No. 329 overall

LSU Commit

Christian Brathwaite- 3-star, Cy Ranch High School, Cypress, Texas.

No. 41 LB, No. 74 Texas, No. 466 overall

LSU Commit

Cornerback

Desmond Ricks- 5-star, IMG Academy (Florida), Chesapeake, Virginia.

No. 2 CB, No. 4 Florida, No. 15 overall

Uncommitted

After the win against Alabama, LSU seemed to emerge as the leader for five-star cornerback, Desmond Ricks. As it always seems to be, LSU will have to compete against Alabama and Florida for one of the best cornerbacks in the country. If he commits to LSU, Ricks, who recently reclassified to the Class of 2023 from the Class of 2024, would certainly be a centerpiece of the class. Ricks is set to announce his commitment on December 23.

Javien Toviano- 4-star, Arlington Martin High School, Arlington, Texas.

No. 7 CB, No. 9 Texas, No. 43 overall

Uncommitted

Javien Toviano’s recruitment has also been competitive, but LSU has emerged themselves as a leader, especially following the Alabama game. It seems that LSU’s biggest competitor for Toviano will be Michigan, but other schools to watch out for are Texas, Texas A&M and Georgia. Toviano does not have a commitment date set, but it’s expected that he will announce by early signing day.

Daylen Austin- 4-star, Long Beach Poly High School, Long Beach, California.

No. 13 CB, No. 10 California, No. 128 overall

LSU Commit

Out of everyone in the class, I feel Austin is most likely to flip. Although I think the chances of him actually doing so are low, he recently took a visit to the University of Oregon, meaning he could potentially still be looking at other schools. For LSU fans, I wouldn't be worried, it's just something to keep an eye on.

Jeremiah Hughes- 3-star, Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas, Nevada.

No. 58 CB, No. 5 Nevada, No. 565 overall

LSU Commit

Ashton Stamps- 3-star, Archbishop Rummel High School, Metairie, Louisiana.

No. 84 CB, No. 35 Louisiana, No. 896 overall

LSU Commit

Safety

Kylin Jackson- 4-star, Zachary High School, Zachary, Louisiana.

No. 12 S, No. 10 Louisiana, No. 177 overall

LSU Commit

Ryan Yaites- 4-star, Denton Guyer High School, Denton, Texas.

No. 23 S, No. 49 Texas, No. 265 overall

LSU Commit

Michael Daugherty- 4-star, Grayson High School, Loganville, Georgia.

No. 36 S, No. 38 Georgia, No. 367 overall

LSU Commit

Athlete

Khai Prean- 4-star, St. James High School, St. James, Louisiana.

No. 13 ATH, No. 14 Louisiana, No. 259 overall

LSU Commit