While LSU has been able to skillfully recruit out-of-state for the Class of 2023, it has also been able to keep many in-state prospects in Louisiana, especially the recruits from Baton Rouge.

Shelton Sampson Jr. was one of those in-state recruits Coach Brian Kelly and his staff made a priority, especially because he is right in LSU’s backyard. In early August, their efforts paid off, and the Tigers were able to land one of the top receivers in the country.

Sampson is a 6-foot-4, 181-pound wide receiver from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the country, the No. 3 recruit in Louisiana, and the No. 38 overall recruit in the country, according to 247sports.

For Sampson, all the boxes seemed to check off when evaluating LSU throughout his recruitment. The four-star wide receiver chose LSU over Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan and Oregon.

“Why not? I have a great relationship with the coaching staff, the players, so everything fell in place,” Sampson said.

Sampson is a huge reason why LSU holds the No. 4 ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 247sports, as he’s the highest-ranked recruit in LSU’s Class of 2023. Since his commitment in August, he has been able to convince other elite recruits to join him, including players from the greater Baton Rouge area like Kylin Jackson, who plays at Zachary High School, and Rickie Collins, who plays at Woodlawn High School.

Regardless of location, he’s been able to develop close bonds with the recruiting class, which will help when they all arrive on campus together.

“My relationship is good with them,” Sampson said. “We text almost every day in the group chat.”

Similarly, Sampson found the coaching staff easy to talk to, like many other recruits in the class.

“My relationship is good with them,” Sampson said. “Coach [Cortez] Hankton, Coach [Joe] Sloan, Coach Jordan [Arcement], they’re all good dudes, so I just can’t wait to get up there.”

Before Sampson suits up in the purple and gold in Death Valley, he has a senior season to finish at Catholic High. On Thursday night, his Catholic High team won the division championship over Zachary High School 24-21 in a thriller. His team is currently 9-1 on the season and is getting prepared to make a playoff run.