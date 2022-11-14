Ashton Stamps was surely reminded why he committed to LSU after the program’s win over Alabama. Stamps committed to LSU in July.

“I was in shock,” Stamps said. “Especially when the stadium was shaking, I kind of got scared, I was in shock.”

The game against Alabama was a game that many LSU commits, including Stamps, were in attendance for. In addition, several recruits still being recruited to commit to LSU were also in Baton Rouge for the game.

Stamps is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana. He is ranked as the No. 87 cornerback in the country, the No. 35 recruit in Louisiana, and the No. 896 recruit in the country.

The three-star cornerback chose the Tigers over schools like Missouri, Nebraska and more. Stamps is one of 10 commits in LSU’s Class of 2023 that are from Louisiana.

“It’s close to home, and when I went up there, the coaches showed me a lot of love, and that’s what I need,” Stamps said.

Since Stamps committed to LSU, Brian Kelly and his staff were able to add 14 commitments to the Class of 2023, helping them build a fourth-ranked recruiting class. Stamps also committed on July 4th along with a pair of four-star defensive linemen, Dashawn Womack and Darron Reed.

“They’re doing pretty good in recruiting,” Stamps said. “We have a lot of 2023 and 2024 commits, and that’s going to help the BK show.”

Of the commits in the Class of 2023 and 2024, Stamps is close with the fellow LSU Commits from New Orleans like four-star offensive tackle, Tyree Adams, and 2024 three-star offensive lineman, Khayree Lee.

Since Adams committed to LSU on July 29th, almost a month after Stamps committed, Stamps most likely had a helping hand in LSU landing Adams.

But regardless, Stamps was able to persuade other recruits to join him in Baton Rouge for the reasons that brought him to commit to LSU.

“That atmosphere, that love, that passion, that’s what I love,” Stamps said.

Stamps and his team at Archbishop Rummel are currently in the second round of the Division 1-Select state playoffs. Local LSU fans will have the chance to see Stamps play in Baton Rouge, as Archbishop Rummel is set to take on Catholic High on Friday night.