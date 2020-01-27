With just nine days until Feb. 5 and National Signing Day, LSU is still in the full swing of things when it comes to recruiting. After coming off a National Championship win, Coach Ed Orgeron and company have taken no time off on the recruiting trail.

In the past week, the Tigers have gained pledges from many positions of need and are still pushing hard to build on others.

After unexpectedly losing pledges from two five-star wide receivers during the early signing period, the Tigers were looking to pick up another wide receiver for the 2020 cycle, and they did just that in Alex Adams. The Mississippi native shut down his recruitment and committed to the Tigers, giving LSU its third receiver in the 2020 class. The Mississippi native joins Louisiana natives Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore as the Tigers wideouts in this class.

The Tigers received another unexpected but much needed gift on Sunday evening, as they landed a commitment from four-star and top 150 prospect Kevontre Bradford. Bradford’s commitment came after his weekend long visit.

The Texas native is ranked as the No. 138 overall prospect in the country’s 2020 class, and No. 15 nationally in terms of 2020 running backs. This is a huge get for LSU as Bradford stands as the lone running back commit in this year’s recruiting cycle.

With one open sport remaining on the Tigers’ 2020 class, they are all in on one of the highest-rated unsigned prospects. The Tigers have really been pushing hard to flip South Carolina commit, Jordan Burch. Burchs’ recruiting process has had a lot of bumps in the road as many thought he was going to sign with LSU during the early signing period, but the South Carolina native decided to stay home, but the Tigers never failed to take their foot off the gas when it came to Burch and now they hope for it to pay off.

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Burch is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2020 class. The five-star defensive linemen took an official visit over to Baton Rouge over the weekend and with signing day just over a week away, LSU looks to be in good position to land the five-star recruit.