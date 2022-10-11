Khai Prean is the only utility player or “athlete” in LSU’s 2023 recruiting class. This being said, he could be the most versatile player in the recruiting class, and could potentially play multiple positions at the next level.

Prean is a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete from St. James High School in Saint James, Louisiana. He's ranked as the No. 16 athlete in the country, the No. 15 recruit in Louisiana, and the No. 262 overall recruit in the country.

Prean being from about 45 minutes from LSU worked to the Tigers’ advantage. While LSU has been able to recruit impressively out-of-state, the Louisiana ties allowed LSU to land yet another four-star recruit. Prean committed to LSU on Aug. 16.

One of those in-state ties that Prean is closest with is recruiting specialist, Jordan Arcement. His bond with Arcement carries before he was recruited by LSU.

“Him being not too far from my area, and me knowing him since before I was recruited, when they came together as one staff, it was just a big green light for me,” Prean said.

Not only is Prean close with Arcement, but he’s also close with wide receiver coach, Cortez Hankton. While Prean is listed as an athlete, he primarily plays wide receiver, and that’s where he’s expected to get the majority of his reps once he arrives in Baton Rouge.

“I’m really close with Coach Hankton, him showing me tape and stuff like that, stuff I can put in my game,” Prean said. “He’s trying to get me there as early as possible so I can get familiar with the offense so when I get there I can rock and roll.”

Prean has built strong relationships with the coaching staff, and the coaches praise Prean not only for his talents on the field, but what he brings to the program as a person.

“It’s just them wanting to talk to me every day, being interested in me off the field as a person, that’s what stood out to me,” Prean said.

LSU being close to St. James also played a role in Prean’s decision. While he wanted to keep his options open, LSU being close to home for Prean was something he couldn’t shy away from.

“Just the push they made recruitment-wise, it was like no other,” Prean said. “Also them being home, they had a slight advantage over everybody else, but I didn’t try to be biased about that.”

Prean isn’t the only recruit that found what he needs in a school close to home. Quarterback, Rickie Collins, who plays at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, has a close bond with Prean. Collins will be throwing the ball to Prean in Tiger Stadium eventually, and Prean’s relationship with Collins is bigger than football.

“I’m very close with Rickie [Collins],” Prean said. “Him being the quarterback that’ll be throwing me the ball, it’s special that I have a bond with him.”

But Prean’s senior season at St. James is not over. The Wildcats are 5-1 on the season, and when Prean faced off against Collins and his Woodlawn team, St. James won with a fourth-quarter comeback of 30-27.

After Prean’s senior season, he will suit up in the purple and gold and start his college career in Death Valley.