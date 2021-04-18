Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday, May 05... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Wednesday, May 05. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 55.0 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall below moderate stage today and is expected to fall below flood stage in early May. * Impact...At 54.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom land will be under water. Water approaches Angola farm land. &&