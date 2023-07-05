General admission student tickets for the 2023 LSU football season went on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

General admission student ticket packages do not include tickets for away or neutral site games. Students can purchase a 7 game package for $84 or a 6 game package, which doesn’t include the Texas A&M game for $69. A $15 processing fee is added to all ticket orders.

LSU football to vacate 37 wins after committing NCAA violations, includes two bowl wins LSU’s football program must vacate 37 of its wins from 2012 to 2015 after committing Level I, Level II and Level III violations against the NCAA.

LSU will open the season against Grambling State on Aug. 9 before getting into conference play against Arkansas Aug. 23. LSU will also host Auburn, Army, Florida, Georgia State and Texas A&M. LSU’s final three games of the season are all home games.

LSU comes into the season on the back of an SEC West title and a trip to the SEC Championship game. There are high expectations heading into Brian Kelly’s second year as head coach, as LSU is ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s preseason Power Rankings.

The average home attendance in LSU’s 2022 season was 100,596 attendees, making it the fourth highest attendance in the nation.

Students can purchase tickets here.