In just the first season under Head Coach Brian Kelly, LSU will head to Atlanta to play for the SEC Championship.
Coming into this weekend, LSU needed a win and an Ole Miss loss to officially clinch the SEC West. LSU started the day with a close win over Arkansas, and Alabama defeated Ole Miss to officially clinch the division for LSU.
This is LSU's first appearance in the SEC Championship since 2019, and the program's sixth appearance since 2001. LSU is 4-1 in SEC Championships during that span.
LSU will face either Tennessee or Georgia in the SEC Championship, though Georgia can clinch a spot with a win over Mississippi state tonight. In LSU's five previous SEC Championship appearances since 2000, three have come against Georgia, and two have come against Tennessee. LSU's lone loss in those games was against Georgia in 2005.