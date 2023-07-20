As LSU football gets ready for the 2023 season, take a look at how it has fared against its opponents in the past.
LSU will play two teams it has never played before and can potentially beat three programs it has never beaten before in 2023. Overall, it has a 306-247-21 all-time record against its 2023 opponents.
LSU is currently the 17th winningest program in college football history with 833 total wins in program history.
Florida state
All-time record: 2-8
Last game Sep. 4, 2023: LSU 23 – Florida State 24
LSU’s last game against Florida State is one all LSU fans will remember. LSU started the game terribly and fell behind 17-3 before coming to life. LSU scored two touchdowns in the last 4:07 of regulation. That included a 99-yard drive in 1:20 that was capped off by a Jayden Daniels touchdown pass with no time remaining. However, a missed extra point saw LSU lose by one point.
LSU has lost its last five games against Florida State and hasn’t beaten the Seminoles since 1982.
Grambling State
Last game: never
LSU’s football program started in 1894 and Grambling’s started in 1928, but despite both schools’ being around 10 miles apart, they have never played each other. Grambling State has won 26 SWAC titles and announced to be on LSU’s schedule in 2020 along with last season’s game against Southern.
"This is an incredible opportunity to join our fan bases of these historic Louisiana institutions and championship programs," LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said.
Mississippi State
All-time record: 77-36-3
Last game Sept. 17, 2022: LSU 31 – Mississippi State 16
LSU has dominated the all-time series against the Bulldogs and is currently on a two-game win streak against them. Since 2000, LSU and Mississippi State have played 23 times. LSU has beaten Mississippi state 20 times.
LSU’s longest win streak against the Bulldogs was from 2000 to 2013 when LSU won 13 straight. Mississippi State has not won two consecutive games against LSU this century.
Arkansas
All-time record: 41-23-2 (Two wins from 2012 and 2013 have been vacated)
Last game Nov. 12, 2022: LSU 13 – Arkansas 10
This is another series that LSU has historically done well in. The Battle for the Boot started in 1901, though the Boot trophy wasn’t made and given out until 1996.
Since the Boot has been awarded, LSU has a 18-9 record against the Razorbacks. LSU has won six of the last seven meetings with Arkansas.
Ole Miss
All-time record: 65-42-4
Last game Oct. 22, 2022: LSU 45 – 20 Ole Miss
LSU fans stormed the field in the last Magnolia Bowl matchup after the unranked Tigers took down No. 7 Ole Miss. LSU fell behind 17-3 in the second quarter before cutting the lead to just three at halftime. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in second half behind an electric Daniels.
LSU has won six out of the last seven games in the series.
Missouri
All-time record: 1-2
Last game Oct. 10, 2020: LSU 41 – Missouri 45
LSU has only played Missouri three times. The first of those meetings came in the 1978 Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. LSU lost that game 20-15 and wouldn’t play Missouri again for another 38 years.
LSU would get its revenge in 2016 with a 42-7 win.
Auburn
All-time record: 29-24-1 (Three wins vacated in 2012, 2013 and 2015)
Last game Oct. 1, 2022: LSU 21 – Auburn 16
LSU and Auburn have had an even series historically. Since 2000, the Tiger Bowl has been evenly matched most years. LSU has the longest win streak this century with three wins in a row from 2017 to 2019 and Auburn hasn’t won more than two in a row.
LSU won the last matchup after a John Emery Jr. 20-yard touchdown run gave it the lead with less than four minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Army
All-time record: 0-1
Last game Nov. 7, 1931: LSU 0 – Army 20
LSU football hasn’t played Army in 92 years. Huey P. Long was still LSU’s governor the last time the two programs played.
A win against Army would be LSU’s first in program history.
Alabama
All-time record: 27-55-5
Last game Nov. 5, 2022: LSU 32 – Alabama 31
This is the first series on the list that LSU hasn’t dominated (besides Grambling, Army and Missouri of course), but LSU fans will only care about how the most recent matchup went.
In one of the most entertaining games of the season, LSU gave Alabama all it could handle in regulation before heading to overtime. Then, LSU went for two in the first overtime period and shocked Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. LSU fans stormed the field as LSU won its first game against Alabama since 2019.
Florida
All-time record: 33-33-3 (Three LSU wins vacated from 2013, 2014 and 2015)
Last game Oct. 15, 2022: LSU 45 – Florida 35
This rivalry is as even as they come. Both teams have exactly 33 wins. LSU is on a four-game winning streak against the gators though and can take the series lead if it extends that streak to five games this year.
One of LSU's biggest rivals, LSU fans would love to see their team take the all-time series lead against the Gators this season.
Georgia State
Last game: never
LSU has never played Georgia State in football. Georgia State is coming off a 4-8 record in the 2022 season.
The Panther's football program only started in 2010.
Texas A&M
All-time record: 31-23-3 (Four LSU wins vacated in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015)
Last game Nov. 26, 2022: LSU 23 – Texas A&M 38
LSU fans will have a bitter taste in their mouths after the last meeting with the Aggies saw LSU lose in an upset. A win would have seen LSU have a shot at the CFP if it had beaten Georgia in the SEC Championship. However, the loss all but guaranteed LSU wouldn’t make it.
The series has been played every year since 2012. The two teams also met in 2011 in the Cotton Bowl. LSU has won nine of the last 12 games against the Aggies. Texas A&M has not won a game in Baton Rouge since 1994.
It replaced Arkansas as LSU's final game of the season starting in 2014.