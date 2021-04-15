LSU basketball's freshman phenom Cam Thomas announced via Twitter his intention to hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA Draft.
NEXT CHAPTER💜💛 #24out #RipKobe pic.twitter.com/1oQqaGTvU7— Cameron (@24_camthomas) April 15, 2021
Thomas follows fellow teammate Darius Days, Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford who also left the program for hopes at the professional level. Will Wade is now left with only one of five starters from the Tigers lineup this past season.
The First Team All-SEC standout averaged 23 points per game off 40% shooting in his freshman campaign as LSU's leading scorer. He was selected as a USA Today Second Team All-American and earned the USA Today SEC Newcomer of the Year Award.
On current draft boards from CBS Sports and USA Today, Thomas is projected to be selected in the middle of the first round.