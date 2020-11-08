It has been an uncharacteristic year for the Tigers on Saturday's, but one thing that has remained the same was their success on the recruiting trail. Despite having a bye this past weekend, LSU was still able to make some noise on the recruiting trail.
When asked about his recruiting plans, Ed Orgeron said his team needs to shore up the safety position.
"There is a deficit. I think we need to recruit more safeties in our program," he said. "I'm gonna solve that problem by getting more junior college transfers or in recruiting."
Consider that problem solved.
About a week after those remarks, LSU had landed verbal commitments from the top-two safeties in the 2021 class. Derrick Davis Jr., the No. 2 ranked safety in the 2021 class, committed to LSU on Saturday, 247Sports reported. On Saturday, Oct. 31, a week before Davis announced his decision, LSU picked up a commitment from Sage Ryan, 2021's top-ranked safety.
Davis is from Monroeville, Pa. Over the course of his recruitment, many expected him to stay close to home. Instead, he chose a move down to Baton Rouge, instead of a short trip to Ohio State or Penn State. 247Sports ranks him No. 53 overall in his class.
"I just feel like that is the perfect place for me," Davis told 247Sports. "It reminded me of home. The staff really showed a lot of love toward me and my family. They see me doing a lot of big things for their team, for their program."
Davis' commitment is another feather in the cap of Bill Busch, LSU's safeties coach. Davis told 247 his relationship with Busch and his comfort in Baton Rouge pushed him to LSU.
"He's just a real great guy," Davis said of Busch. "I just love the way he does things. His communication was great with me. That, and he is a cool guy. He is always calling just to check up on me. He was always calling my dad, always trying to call my mom just to see how she was doing. It doesn't even have to be about football."
Davis said his recent visit to campus was a crucial factor in his decision.
“I definitely was surprised," he told 247, "mainly with how diverse it was down there. That is what surprised me the most. The people down there are so nice and they are all about LSU and Baton Rouge. It just felt like home."
Davis' pledge on Saturday boosted the Tigers already highly touted top-5 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
After many years of LSU focusing its eyes on in-state recruits, the recent expansion shows for itself. Orgeron and company now hold verbal commits from 10 different states, focusing on getting top talent on all areas of the field.
LSU now has three scholarships left to award to the 2021 class. Reportedly, the Tigers are firmly in the mix for Maason Smith, five-star defensive tackle from Terrebonne, La., and Brian Thomas, four-star receiver from Walker, La.
Korey Foreman, five-star edge rusher from California, and Tristan Leigh, five-star tackle from Virginia, are two out-of-state prospects who reportedly have an eye on Baton Rouge.