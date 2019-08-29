LSU's season opener against Georgia Southern will kick off at the same time at 6:30 p.m., but will air on SEC Network instead of ESPNU.
Due to Hurricane Dorian approaching the Florida coast, multiple Week 1 college football games have changed times and television stations to avoid conflicts. The change to LSU's opener is due to Boise State and Florida State's game moving from 7 p.m. ET in Jacksonville to noon ET in Tallahassee.
Georgia and Vanderbilt will also move to ESPN, but will remain at the same time.
Due to Hurricane #Dorian approaching the state of Florida, ESPN has updated its television schedule for Week 1.More: https://t.co/MDrlqA0CgE pic.twitter.com/ZlZkZMVArN— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 29, 2019
Announcing crews from all three games will remain the same. Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison and Ed Aschoff will be on the call for LSU.
According to OddsShark, LSU is a 27-point favorite over the Eagles in Tiger Stadium this weekend.